Lance Twiggs's first reaction to Charlie Kirk killing revealed in series of disturbing text messages

Lance Twiggs is being reported as the Charlie Kirk assassin, Tyler Robinson's roommate. On Tuesday, authorities read out a series of text messages between the two, with the shooter admitting to killing the conservative activist at a Utah University event last week. Officials revealed a series of messages between Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs(X and Reuters)

According to the messages, Twiggs was surprised by Robinson's decision to shoot Kirk. "What?????????????? You're joking, right????" they asked at one point.

When asked about why he shot Kirk, Robinson responded: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out. If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven't seen anything about them finding it.”

The suspect further revealed that he was planning the assassination for ‘a bit over a week’.

Earlier this week, Utah Governor Spencer Cox had told NBC News' Kristen Welker on Sunday on Meet the Press that Robinson was in a romantic relationship with his roommate.

In a further appearance with CNN on Sunday, Cox said: "This partner has been very cooperative, had no idea that this was happening." The FBI, meanwhile, told Fox News that Robinson lived with Twiggs in St. George. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed the roommate's identity.

Tyler Robinson charges

Meanwhile, prosecutors announced a murder charge against Robinson on Tuesday, further calling for the death penalty.

The aggravated murder charge means 22-year-old Tyler Robinson could face the death penalty if convicted of killing Kirk. “The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy,” Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said in announcing the charges.

Robinson also was charged with felony discharge of a firearm, punishable by up to life in prison, and obstructing justice, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. He was scheduled to appear on camera for a virtual court hearing Tuesday afternoon.

(With AP inputs)