George Zinn, who falsely confessed to shooting Charlie Kirk, now faces new charges

The older man who was led away in handcuffs after Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting last week is now at the center of another disturbing case. Officials say 71-year-old George Zinn is locked up at the Utah County Jail, suspected of obstruction of justice and possession of child sex abuse material, as per the NY Post. George Zinn, who claimed to have shot Charlie Kirk, faces child porn charges(X)

George Zinn arrested in child porn case

Zinn was in the crowd at Kirk’s event at Utah Valley University when the shots rang out. In the chaos, he shouted to the police that he had been the one who fired the gun. Officers grabbed him right away, but it did not take long for investigators to realize he was not the shooter. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, Zinn refused to cooperate with questions and then appeared to experience a medical problem, so he was taken to a nearby hospital.

While being treated, Zinn was questioned by the FBI and the Utah State Bureau of Investigation. He admitted he lied about firing the weapon, saying he only yelled it out so the real gunman could get away. During the same interview, Zinn let agents check his phone and told them he uses it to look at sexual abuse material involving children.

A search of the device turned up more than 20 illegal images, according to investigators. Officials also allege that Zinn had sent those files to other people. In a statement, the Department of Public Safety said Zinn admitted he gets gratification from such images and even described a preferred victim age between 5 and 12 years old.

Zinn continues to be in custody

Once released from the hospital on Monday, Zinn was moved straight to the county jail. He is being held on suspicion of felony obstruction of justice, along with four felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Records show he has not yet been formally charged in court.

Authorities stressed that Zinn was not behind Kirk’s killing. He was detained in the confusion before the truth came out. The real suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested more than a day later and charged in the murder.

