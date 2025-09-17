Charlie Kirk assassination suspect charged with aggravated murder, could face death penalty

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect accused of assassinating conservative leader Charlie Kirk at a Utah university, was charged on Tuesday with aggravated murder. Tyler Robinson was arrested late Thursday last week, two days after Kirk's murder, near St. George, a southern Utah community where the suspect grew up.(X/@clashreports)

Addressing a press conference, Utah County attorney Jeff Gray said, "After reviewing the evidence that law enforcement has collected thus far, I am...charging Tyler James Robinson, age 22 with the following crimes."

"Count one, aggravated murder, a capital offense, for intentionally or knowingly causing the death of Charlie Kirk under circumstances that created a great risk of death to others," Gray said, adding that he is also filing a notice of intent "to seek the death penalty".

A close of President Trump and founder of the conservative youth political group Turning Point USA, Kirk was fatally shot in the neck on September 10 during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University. Prosecutors allege that Kirk was shot with a bolt-action rifle from the roof of a nearby campus building.

Tyler Robinson was arrested late Thursday last week, two days after Kirk's murder, near St. George, a southern Utah community where the suspect grew up.

Gray further said that Robinson's DNA was found on the trigger of the gun used to kill Kirk. The suspect reportedly disposed the rifle and his clothing, and asked his roommate to hide the evidence.

Six other charges against Robinson include felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice and witness tampering, allegedly for telling his roommate to stay silent.

Another prosecutor said that Robinson might have hidden the murder weapon in his pants as he walked on campus, tipping off officials with his "unusual gait".

Gray further told reporters, “The suspect walks with very little bending in his right leg, consistent with a rifle being hidden in his pants.”

Gray said that Robinson's mother had recognised him from a surveillance picture that was released by law enforcement authorities. "Robinson's mother expressed concern to her husband that the suspect shooter looked like Robinson. Robinson's father agreed," he added.

‘Had to kill Kirk’: Robinson told roommate

The alleged assassin had reportedly become “more political and had started to lean more to the left" over the last year, his mother told authorities. Robinson had become more pro-Gay and trans-rights oriented and even had begun dating his roommate, who was "transitioning genders".

During interrogation, Robinson told investigators that there was "too much evil" in Charlie Kirk. Gray added that in a text message with his roommate, Robinson allegedly said he had to kill Kirk when the opportunity came.

Later, in another message, Robinson said, "I can get close to it but there is a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot, but I don’t wanna chance it.”

"I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out. If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence," Robinson told his roommate, Gray said.

Robinson also appeared to have stayed in the campus area after shooting Kirk and ditching his rifle, authorities added.

His text message to his roommate also said, "I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. Its quiet, almost enough to get out, but theres one vehicle lingering.”

"Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it," he added.

(with inputs from agencies)