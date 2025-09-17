Tyler Robinson death penalty row: Charlie Kirk suspect could face firing squad after murder charges

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk at a Utah University event last week, was charged with aggravated murder on Tuesday. The charge means that the 22-year-old could face the death penalty if convicted. Tyler Robinson fatally shot Charlie Kirk at a Utah University last week(AFP)

“The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy,” Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said. He further added that Robinson's DNA was found on the trigger of the gun used to kill Kirk.

“Charlie Kirk was murdered while engaging in one of our most sacred and cherished American rights — the bedrock of our democratic republic — the free exchange of ideas in a search for truth, understanding and a more perfect union,” he added.

Gray revealed that a total of seven charges have been filed against Robinson, including obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and the commission of a violent offense in the presence of children. “I’m filing notice of intent to seek the death penalty. I do not make this decision lightly, and it’s one I’ve made as county attorney based solely on evidence and circumstances of the crime,” the official added.

Utah death penalty

Utah is one of five US states, alongside Idaho, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and South Carolina, that continue to authorize the firing squad as a method of capital punishment.

Under Utah Code § 77-18-5.5, inmates are to choose the firing squad if lethal injection is unavailable or if they opt for it within 30 days of sentencing, a provision unique for allowing personal preference.

The setup typically involves a restrained prisoner behind a sandbag wall, with marksmen aiming at the chest, aiming for a quick death. No executions have occurred in these states since 2010.

Charlie Kirk was gunned down on September 10 as he spoke with students and died soon after. Prosecutors allege Robinson shot Kirk in the neck with a bolt-action rifle from the roof of a nearby campus building.