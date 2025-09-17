What are the seven charges filed against Tyler Robinson in Charlie Kirk killing? Here's what happens next

Seven charges have been filed against Tyler Robinson, the alleged suspect in Charlie Kirk, said Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray ahead of his first court hearing. Has Tyler Robinson confessed to authorities?(Utah Department of Public Safety/Handout via REUTERS)

The charges include:

Aggravated murder, a capital offense

Felony discharge of firearm causing serious bodily injury

Two counts of obstruction of justice

Two counts of witness tampering

Commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child

Robinson is set to make his first court appearance at 5 p.m. EDT for an initial hearing, as per the Utah County Attorney’s office.

Jeff Gray seeks death penalty for Robinson

In a press conference, Gray said that the defendant will be detained in the Utah County Jail without bail as they pursue the death penalty.

“I do not take this decision lightly, and it is a decision I have made independently as county attorney based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime,” he said.

On Kirk's killing, the Utah County Attorney said that “he was murdered while engaging in one of our most sacred and cherished American rights, the bedrock of our democratic republic, the free exchange of ideas and a search for truth understanding and a more perfect union.”

“It is also an offense against the state and to the peace and enjoyment of the people of Utah and of all those who visit here,” he said.

Moving further,. Gray stated during a press conference that the government is reluctant to disclose to the public the specifics of the Kirk murder investigation in order to guarantee a fair trial.

Here's what happens next

Gray also mentioned the safeguards provided to the accused by the Constitution's Fifth and Sixth Amendments.

According to Gray, Robinson will have the right to a preliminary hearing at some point following his initial appearance, where the state will have to provide evidence of reasonable cause that he committed the alleged offenses.

The preliminary hearing's goal is to reassure the court that the prosecution has sufficient evidence to move on with a trial, not to decide guilt, he asserted.

An arraignment hearing will take place if the court determines that there is probable cause to proceed with the matter to trial, according to Gray. Robinson will have to enter a plea to each charge at that hearing, when the court will re-inform him of the counts.

Then, finally, the trial will start, Gray said.