Lance Twiggs to be charged for Charlie Kirk's murder? Major bombshell on Tyler Robinson's roommate

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray on Tuesday announced charges against Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man accused of killing Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University last week. The official further revealed that the suspect confessed to his roommate, reported as Lance Twiggs, immediately after the assassination. Robinson also asked his roommate to destroy evidence. Authorities revealed text messages from Tyler Robinson (R) to his roommate(X)

“I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out. If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it," Robinson's text message to Twiggs read.

The roommate had asked him why he had committed the killing. Officials had earlier noted that Tyler Robinson was romantically involved with Twiggs.

Will Lance Twiggs be charged?

Several social media users, meanwhile, wondered whether Twiggs will be charged.

“Sounds like Lance Twiggs, loverboy, had knowledge prior to assassination...I don't care if he cooperates. He still needs to be arrested,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Gray did not elaborate on his findings on Twiggs. It was not revealed if authorities are seeking charges against Robinson's roommate.

Tyler Robinson to face the death penalty?

Gray announced seven charges against Robinson. “After reviewing the evidence that law enforcement has collected thus far, I am... charging Tyler James Robinson, age 22, with the following crimes.”

"Count one, aggravated murder, a capital offense, for intentionally or knowingly causing the death of Charlie Kirk under circumstances that created a great risk of death to others."

Six other charges include obstruction of justice and witness tampering, allegedly for ordering his roommate to stay silent.

"I am filing a notice of intent to seek the death penalty," Gray added.

“I do not take this decision lightly, and it is a decision I have made independently as county attorney based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime.”