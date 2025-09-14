What did Chris Pratt say about Charlie Kirk and why is he facing backlash?

Chris Pratt is getting heat online after a message he posted about Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA founder who was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10. Pratt, who starred in Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic Park, wrote on X, “Praying for Charlie Kirk right now, for his wife and young children, for our country. We need God’s grace. God help us.” Chris Pratt, recognized for starring in Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic Park faced backlash after a message he posted about Charlie Kirk.(AP)

Many users reacted negatively, with the 46-year-old drawing sharp criticism on the platform.

Netizens react

Social media users quickly weighed in on Pratt’s support for Kirk. One person wrote, “Why aren’t you praying for all those kids who were just murdered in that high school the other day? That also JUST happened. Or do you only pick and choose when you care about gun violence? I think he would’ve been happy going out this way. He himself said some have to die.” Another responded, “In a sea of gutless celebs blindly following their tribe, you Sir are to be congratulated for swimming against the tide."

Another user chimed, “Guess I'm a Chris Pratt fan now, who knew that such a seemingly innocuous statement praying for a murdered mans family turned out to be an act of rebellion in the face of evil.”

Also Read: What is a Groyper? Speculations about Tyler Robinson's alleged alt-right ties surface

Others piled on, with one saying, “Can Chris Pratt actually just stop getting more and more irritating genuinely.” Another user defended him, posting, “The left is trying to cancel Chris Pratt because he prayed for Charlie Kirk. Unreal. This isnt even close to beginning.”

Pratt also recently spoke about his views on Robert F Kennedy Jr, the US Health Secretary. “I've spent a number of occasions hanging with him, just in a strictly family dinner kind of vibe, and I really got along with him well. I think he's great. I think he's funny. I like him. I love him,” he said.

Pratt is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of former California Governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Katherine is part of the Kennedy family and the granddaughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, sister of Robert Kennedy.