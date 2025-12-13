Tyler Robinson thinks about Charlie Kirk shooting, Erika ‘every day’; lip-reader reveals details

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, made his much-awaited first in-person court appearance this week before a Utah County judge. Charlie Kirk shooting suspect's eerie remarks: Thinks about attack 'every day'(AP)

The New York Post reported a lip-reading analysis of the December 11 hearing of Robinson's hearing, where he appears to whisper disturbing details about his state of mind.

Robinson sat before Judge Tony Graf Jr. in civilian clothing, facing multiple severe charges that include aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and other counts connected with the September 10 killing of Charlie Kirk during a speaking event at Utah Valley University.

Prosecutors have said that they will seek the death penalty if Robinson is convicted

Lip-reading reveals private dialogue with his attorney

According to reports based on analysis by a professional lip-reading firm, Robinson reportedly told his attorney in whispered moments before the hearing began. “I think about the shooting daily … every morning … all the time.”

The analysis also suggests he referenced Kirk’s widow in a seemingly detached way, quipping, “So, he had a wife…,” while also remarking about his own mental state, saying he has been “smoking a lot … not sleeping at night … it’s driving me mental.”

These are, however, not official court transcripts and are an interpretation of off-mic interactions.

This was the first hearing with Robinson’s rare in-person appearance, where his calm demeanor, reportedly included moments of laughter or smirking.

The charges and legal battle

Robinson has been held without bail since his arrest in mid-September 2025, shortly after surveillance footage of the suspect was released. His own parents recognized him and persuaded him to surrender.

Prosecutors have charged him with seven counts. The charges include aggravated murder, which is the only charge in Utah that carries the potential death penalty. Prosecutors are alleging Robinson intentionally or knowingly caused Kirk’s death in a manner that also posed a great risk of death to others present at the event.

Robinson is also charged with felony discharge, which is also a first-degree felony count. Two counts of obstruction of justice include removing and concealing the rifle used and disposing of the clothing he wore at the scene to hinder the investigation.

Prosecutors also charged two counts of witness tampering, stating that he directed his roommate to delete incriminating text messages and instructed them not to talk to police, which are both violations of Utah’s witness-tampering statutes.

The last charge is a violent offense in the presence of a child, a misdemeanour count based on the fact that children were among the thousands attending the Turning Point USA event when the shooting occurred.

The courtroom hearing was primarily focused on whether cameras and broader media access should be allowed during future proceedings. Judge Graf allowed some camera access under specific conditions.

Robinson is scheduled to next appear in court for a hearing on December 29.