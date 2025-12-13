Candace Owens claims TPUSA's Andrew Kolvet told her of threat against Charlie Kirk in shocking twist; ‘Erika Kirk lied’

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens has upped the ante against Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk in her latest episode on December 12. Owens insinuated that Erika might be lying that her husband Charlie Kirk did not tell people that he'd be murdered the day before he was assassinated. Erika Kirk called slammed conspiracy theories in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination, and Candace Owens has hit back at the TPUSA CEO.(X/@IfindRetards, Getty Images via AFP)

Earlier, Erika had junked claims of Kirk's texts, saying that she had his phone in her possession and he had no such message. “He was not messaging people the day before saying, I'm going to be murdered… someone’s going to kill me. He didn’t say that. And I had his cell phone, didn’t say that,” Erika had said.

Kirk was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10, and Owens has had a lot of theories in the wake of his killing. She's pointed at Israeli intervention, the TPUSA leadership, and even US military involvement, all without any proof. Recently, Erika even addressed Owens directly when interviewing with CBS News, asking her to ‘stop’ spreading conspiracy theories.

Owens, however, is not showing any signs of backing off from the path she's on, and has rather thrown down the gauntlet, saying that she'd stop if Erika could point out what 'lies' she was spreading. As part of Owens' resolve, she's tried to back up her claim about Kirk messaging people about a threat against him the day before he died, and has dragged TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet into the discussion, in the process.

What Candace Owens said about Andrew Kolvet, Erika Kirk

Owens claimed that it was Kolvet who had told her that Kirk had texted him about death threats the night before he was shot. She went on to insinuate that either Kolvet or Erika Kirk was lying in that case, given that Kirk's widow had provided a different account of events. "We have a situation here where Andrew Kolvet has told an explicit lie, or Erika Kirk has told an explicit lie', Owens noted.

Owens' latest remarks come amid an ongoing feud with Erika Kirk, where the latter even referred to conspiracy theories as ‘mind virus’ and Owens took the remark to be a reference to her. While Erika Kirk has turned her recent interviews into a platform to speak out about rumors around Kirk's assassination, Owens has made use of her podcast to reply to the widow and TPUSA CEO.

Authorities remain focused on Tyler Robinson as the suspect in Kirk's killing and he made his recent in-person appearance at court as well.