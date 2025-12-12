Erika Kirk photographed with Netanyahu's son, Yair? Alleged post viral amid Candace Owens row

An alleged photo of Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk and Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has gone viral on social media amid Candace Owens' conspiracy theories around Israel's links to Charlie Kirk's death. Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu with his mother Sara. (L) and Erika Kirk.(File photos)

The photo was allegedly shared on the Facebook account of TPUSA's Tyler Bowyer on June 13, 2019. In the photo, Bowyer says in the caption: "Introducing the Arizona Israel Public Affairs Committee. Happy to welcome Yair Netanyahu to State 48." In the photo, Erika Kirk, Tyler Bowyer and Yair Netanyahu can be seen.

The photo has gone viral on social media amid conspiracy theories from far-right commentators like Candace Owens that Israel was involved in the Charlie Kirk assassination. Though, no evidence for the theories have been provided, so far.

Note: Ht.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the photo.

Here's the photo:

Candace Owens-Erika Kirk War Of Words Rages On

Amid Candace Owens' unsubstantiated claims around the death of TPUSA Founder Charlie Kirk at a shooting at Utah Valley University on September 10, TPUSA has started responding.

Most recently, Erika Kirk appeared for an interview on CBS with Bari Weiss where she spoke about Candace Owens and her wild claims. “Stop. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop," she said. Meanwhile, Barry Weiss accused Owens of “making a lot of money” from spreading theories around Charlie Kirk's death.

Owens responded to Weiss saying she was “in a bad mood,” adding that “Bari Weiss calls me a liar and Erika Kirk doesn’t rebut.”