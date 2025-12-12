Search
Candace Owens issues chilling warning to Erika Kirk after she addresses podcaster; ‘in a bad mood’

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Updated on: Dec 12, 2025 05:56 am IST

Candace Owens reacted to Erika Kirk's interview where she addressed the podcaster, asking her to ‘stop’ spreading conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk. 

Candace Owens reacted after a clip of Erika Kirk addressing her directly was posted online. The conservative podcaster made it clear that she was ‘in a bad mood’ after this.

Candace Owens has responded after Erika Kirk directly addressed her during an interview.(AP)
Candace Owens has responded after Erika Kirk directly addressed her during an interview.(AP)

The Turning Point USA CEO was interviewing with Bari Weiss of CBS News when she was asked about Owens and others who spread conspiracy theories over Charlie Kirk's assassination. Kirk was fatally shot on September 10 when attending an event at Utah Valley University. Owens, in the wake of his killing, had numerous theories, which involved the Israeli government, TPUSA leadership, and even the US military. However, Owens did not provide any proof to back these up.

Now, she's lashed out over Erika Kirk's comments on the interview.

What Candace Owens said

Owens said that she was ‘in a bad mood’ and added ‘Bari Weiss refers to me as a liar and Erika Kirk does not rebut’. She was referring to the interview, where Weiss also said that Owens was ‘she’s making a huge amount of money on it', referring to conspiracies in Kirk's killing.

Also Read | Candace Owens drags Brian Harpole, Charlie Kirk's security provider, into assassination row; ‘will shock your senses’

“She's building her business off of these lies,” Weiss further said, while Erika Kirk heard her out.

What Erika Kirk said to Candace Owens

Replying to Weiss on her interview, Erika Kirk said “Stop. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop."

The recent remarks come amid an ongoing feud between Owens and the TPUSA and it appears that the CEO is getting involved in it as well. In an earlier interview too, she'd referred to conspiracy theories as ‘mind virus’, and Owens took her remarks as directed at her. The podcaster has regularly been issuing replies on her show as well.

Meanwhile, Tyler Robinson, who authorities have arrested and charged in Charlie Kirk's killing made his first appearance in person in court today.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
