Erika Kirk sends message to those celebrating Charlie's murder, addresses ‘sick’ conspiracy theories, ‘Tell that to my…’

Erika Kirk has been maintaining a resilient demeanor in the face of grief and intense scrutiny following the assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk. She recently faced criticism for her public appearances and participation in numerous interviews. She even dealt with a wild rumor about her viral embrace with JD Vance. Amid all the backlash and hate, Erika delivered a powerful three-word rebuttal to anyone who defended or sympathised with the shooter. Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, condemned the viral reactions to her husband's assassination and harmful conspiracy theories. She urged an end to unfounded accusations, highlighting the emotional impact on her family.(CBS News clip screengrab)

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah man charged with aggravated murder following fatal shooting of right-wing political activist Kirk.

In her latest appearance on CBS News Town Hall, Erika stated, “You are sick” to those who rejoiced at her husband's death. The mother of two emphasized that her husband did not deserve such a tragic fate and expressed that it was cruel for her children to grow up hearing such a distorted accusation. She remarked, “He’s a human being. You think he deserved that? Tell that to my 3-year-old daughter.”

‘There’s something very sick in your soul,’ Erika to those hailing Charlie Kirk's killing

The assassination of Charlie Kirk profoundly impacted right-wing politics. As the shooter orchestrated the attack during an event, the tragic moment of his death quickly became a viral sensation across social media. For Erika, however, this experience has been more agonizing than the grief she has been enduring all along.

Addressing the sorrow, she remarked, “You want to watch in high-res the video of my husband being murdered, and laugh, and say he deserves it? There’s something very sick in your soul, and I’m praying that God saves you.” At the same event, she responded to several inquiries from a live audience regarding issues of political violence, conspiracy theories surrounding her husband’s demise, and even her viral moment when she publicly declared her forgiveness for the murderer.

Also Read: Laura Loomer slams Candace Owens for targeting Erika Kirk on podcast; 'jealous Charlie married...'

‘This is tormenting,’ Erika rejects rumours of her involvement in Charlie's killing

Earlier, during a heated interview with Harris Faulkner on Fox News, Erika provided a sharp response to the persistently circulating queries about her husband’s death. She was questioned about rumors suggesting that she and the staff of Turning Point USA were implicated in the murder of her husband. She replied by asserting that the allegations had already surpassed a critical threshold.

“This is tormenting. It is evil to accuse a wife of trying to kill her husband with absolutely no truth behind it,” she asserted.

She indicated that such accusations were harmful and distressing for her mourning family. Erika further urged people to cease disseminating unfounded allegations, as these had already inflicted significant emotional pain upon her. In her own words, “We are human beings. This is our life.”