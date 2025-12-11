Candace Owens: Erika Kirk's TPUSA role a ‘mistake’; new claims after Charlie Kirk's assassination

Candace Owens believes that Erika Kirk cannot fill her husband Charlie Kirk's shoes and shouldn't be leading Turning Point USA. In a TikTok post shared on Tuesday, the conservative commentator, who has been making several claims about the TPUSA founder's assassination, said that Erika's appointment as CEO is a ‘mistake’. Candace Owens said Erika Kirk shouldn't have been TPUSA CEO(File )

“I think the mistake they [Turning Point USA] made. And I've said this on my podcast. She never should have become the CEO and chairman overnight,” Owens said in the clip.

She further warned that Erika's tenure is going to be a trial by fire.

"Because now..when people have questions, you've got to answer them, right?Now you're not just a grieving widow...which there has to be respectability for and space and allowing her to be a mother," she continued. "But you [Erika] very quickly decided you were equipped to be Charlie. Well guess what? That's gonna be a trial by fire."

"Charlie had to go through it. It's painful. The public's gonna go through every layer of your life."

Candace Owens further compared Erika Kirk to Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg, who became a gun control activist and served as a co-vice chair of the Democratic National Committee after the 2018 incident.

"A school shooting is such a tragic event, and suddenly you have to listen to David Hogg. And you can't question David Hogg. But I've got effing questions for David Hogg. If you're now going to say I have to accept him as a political leader. I'm sorry this tragedy happened to you. It's fair for me to say, 'David Hogg, why are you on CNN?'"

Owens said TPUSA should have gotten an interim CEO.

"People are feeling like, 'hey, it's not fair to ask her any questions because her husband just died.' They should have put in place an interim CEO, like that's what any company would do," she said, adding that they should have "given everyone time to grieve."

This comes as Erika Kirk, on a ‘Fox & Friends’ appearance, responded to conspiracy theories about her husband's death. "Can I have one thing? Can my children have one thing? Everything was public. We will be building the most beautiful memorial for my husband at Turning Point USA and it will be for the world to see. It will be spectacular. And it will have basically museum-style for our Charlie, for my Charlie. But can I have one thing? Can my babies have one thing where we hold it sacred?" she asked.