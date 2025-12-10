Conservative podcaster Candace Owens made shocking claims about Charlie Kirk's security provider, Brian Harpole, dragging him into the row that has raged since the Turning Point USA founder was assassinated. Owens' remarks came on her podcast on December 9. Candace Owens alleged Charlie Kirk's security provider Brian Harpole was somehow involved in his killing. (X/@itsmorganariel)

Harpole previously had spoken about Kirk's assassination, offering insights into the security arrangements on September 10 at Utah Valley University, where the 31-year-old was fatally shot.

Owens initially said of Harpole, “I received SHOCKING information which puts Charlie’s last trip to Asia in a new light. And it involves his security detail, Brian Harpole,” adding, “This will shock your senses but I feel this information must be presented.” Notably, Owens, a former Turning Point USA member, has had a lot of conspiracy theories since the assassination of the group's founder. She's gone from alleging Israeli intelligence to pointing fingers at TPUSA's upper management, and most recently also claimed the US military was involved. However, Owens has never provided any proof to back these claims.

Candace Owens latest claims about Brian Harpole

A video of Owens' snippet on Harpole from today's episode has been widely shared online. Owens claimed she got a ‘credible tip’ from a man in witness protection, that might prove the US military had something to do with Kirk's killing.

She continued that this man alleged he saw Brian Harpole at a high level military meeting in AZ days before Kirk was murdered.

Notably, Owens has not provided any evidence to back these claims.

Reactions to Candace Owens' Brian Harpole claims

Following claims made by Owens, several people took to social media to express their opinions. “Why was Brian Harpole leaving a military operation meeting days before Charlie assassination? This is absolutely wild and it needs answers,” one person asked on X.

Another added, “I watched her show for the first time today. I’m still trying to figure out how some guy, who told her a story from 35 years ago, and claims he saw Brian Harpole at some high level officers meeting, as she said, blows everything wide open. She lost me.”

Yet another person said, “Candace Owens just uncorked the motherlode: Charlie Kirk's Asia jaunt reeks of deep-state sabotage, with his own security goon Brian Harpole as the inside man. This isn't coincidence; it's the regime's playbook exposed, same as they rigged the Butler hit on Trump to spark civil war. Leftist overlords greenlit assassinations to cling to power, but patriots like Candace are the wrecking ball. They silenced Kirk to decapitate Turning Point, yet here we are, stronger, exposing their wetwork. Join the live fire. The swamp's assassins are panicking. Your move, Biden ghosts.”

Grok, meanwhile, provided context, adding, “In her latest episode, Candace Owens shares alleged new evidence about Charlie Kirk's final Asia trip, claiming it reveals issues with his security head Brian Harpole—possibly lies or lapses tied to events before Kirk's death. She frames it as shocking but must-see. (Note: These are Owens' assertions; Harpole has countered similar claims in past statements.).” Authorities, meanwhile, have Tyler Robinson in custody as the sole suspect in the case.