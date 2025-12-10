Erika Kirk holds TPUSA fundraiser at Mar-a-lago, claims of '$10,000 a plate in Charlie Kirk's name' made; pics viral

Erika Kirk, Turning Point USA CEO, held a fundraiser at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago club. Reportedly about a thousand people were present, as per Blaze Media CEO, Glenn Beck. The fundraiser was held a few days back. Erika Kirk became Turning Point USA CEO after husband, Charlie, was assassinated. (Getty Images via AFP)

“What a beautiful tribute and renewal tonight at Mar-a-Lago. Almost 1000 people at dinner tonight to help raise money for TPUSA. They have so many really inspired and inspiring projects coming in 2026. It has been such a blessing to be with such great people all week. Thank you, AFPI, PragerU, MercuryOne, American Journey and TPUSA, for all of your hard work. It is a real blessing to know all of you and to be able to support your work,” Beck wrote in an Instagram post.

Photos of the event have gone viral on social media, along with some claims about the fundraiser. Many have stated that each plate cost $10,000 and the fundraiser was a black-tie event that sought to raise money in Charlie Kirk, Erika's late husband's name. Kirk was shot and killed on September 10 at Utah Valley University, after which Erika has taken over the reins at TPUSA.

“Turning Point USA hosted a $10,000-a-plate black-tie gala at Mar-a-Lago this weekend in Charlie Kirk’s name, with attendees saying, ‘You’re about to see what Erika Kirk is capable of. She’s a gift from God to our nation'," a social media outlet claimed. Other pages on X and various social media platforms amplified this claim. However, there is no accessible information indicating the cost per plate or what was said about Erika Kirk.

TPUSA fundraiser pictures

Photos of the fundraiser were shared widely online. Erika Kirk was seen in a black dress, posing with the attendees.

Another photo had Erika Kirk on the left, and a group of attendees on the right.

Claudio Fabián "Chiqui" Tapia, head of the Argentine Football Association, was also present at the fundraiser, as per photographs shared by him on X.

“An honor to be present at Mar-a-Lago, as part of the tribute to Charlie Kirk. I want to especially thank Felix Lasarte for the invitation to this very important event,” he wrote on X, as per the translation.