Trump's Mar-a-Lago photo sparks health concerns, comparisons drawn to Biden's Nantucket spotting: ‘Release MRI results’

President Donald Trump was at Mar-a-Lago and a picture of him by the window of the Florida club has sparked health concerns. Thus far, the White House has only disclosed that President Donald Trump has chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).(AP)

Trump was photographed with his eyes closed and mouth open, wearing his usual white polo that he's seen in during golfing. He had a red cap with 45-47 on, indicating his times in the Oval Office. The president's appearance sparked worries among many about his health. Many remarked that the MRI results should be released, so people might know his health condition.

One person on X remarked, “…this picture reminds me of Jimmy Carter on his 100th birthday. Release the MRI results.” Another added, “Trump is old…and is seen falling asleep frequently. He said he had a perfect MRI, yet he didn’t even know what body part was scanned! They need to release the results of the MRI scan.”

Yet another person remarked, “This photo of Trump was taken today. He’s clearly not well. I don’t even think MAGA can pretend like he is. Release the MRI results.”

Notably, the calls to release the MRI results come after Minnesota governor Tim Walz raised the cry after the president called him ‘retarded’ in a Truth Social post.

Comparisons drawn to Joe Biden's Nantucket appearance

A photo of Trump at Mar-a-Lago was shared alongside a picture of Joe Biden in Nantucket. While the Trump photo showed the president with his eyes closed, appearing tired, the picture of his predecessor was made Biden seem more sprightly.

The former president was pictured in a leather jacket and cap, sporting a smile. A photo was shared by Chris D. Jackson, who known for standing up for Biden online, and was a Lawrence County Commission official in Tennessee.

“Both of these photos were taken this weekend. And remember: Jake Tapper and the media have spent the better part of the past year telling the country Joe Biden would be in a wheelchair by now while insisting Donald Trump was some sharp, vigorous eighty year old,” he wrote.

Notably, Trump and his MAGA loyalists had repeatedly used Biden's health and age as a point of political attack, alleging cognitive decline. Even now, the president is carrying on a crusade against Biden's autopen orders, claiming his predecessor was not in the right mind at the time.

Donald Trump MRI scan and health issues

Meanwhile, Trump's own health has sparked worries from several quarters. The president earlier let it be known that he'd had an MRI scan when the White House had said he was going for a routine checkup at Walter Reed in October.

However, results or the reason for the scan are not known. Thus far, the White House has only disclosed that Trump has chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), while insisting that he's in ‘excellent health’. However, the president has been photographed in the past appearing to doze off, keeping concerns about his health very much alive.