Why did Trump get an MRI scan? Top cardiologist speculates neurological concerns, ‘There can be issues with the…’

After Donald Trump's claim that his "MRI turned out perfect", a prominent cardiologist told CNN that the 79-year-old President might have secretly had an MRI because of potential neurological issues. After Trump's claim of a perfect MRI, Dr. Jonathan Reiner suggested the President may have had it due to potential neurological issues.(via REUTERS)

Speaking to CNN. Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist who has treated former Vice President Dick Cheney, such a test is never carried out without any particular medical justification. His remarks were made soon after Trump acknowledged having an MRI to reporters during his Monday visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Stressing that MRIs are caused by symptoms, Reiner said, “They can be neurologic symptoms that prompt an MRI. They could be back pain that prompts an MRI. There can be issues with the heart that would prompt an MRI. And for those reasons, the public should really be told, you know, why did the president undergo the test, what consultants he saw, and what was the result of the testing?”

Given Trump's history of mysterious medical problems and widely shared photos of bruised hands, Reiner, a medical professor at George Washington University, feels that the White House should be open and honest with the American people.

Trump's statement on MRI scan amid concerns about his health

Amid speculations around Trump's health, the US President revealed that he had an MRI and “it was perfect”.

Addressing reporters, he said, “I gave you the full results. We had an MRI… you know the whole thing. And it was perfect.”

The reporters, however, sought more details from Trump. Reacting to the question, the POTUS called his reports the best for his age. “You can ask the doctors. I think they gave you a very conclusive, nobody has ever given you reports like I gave you, and if I didn’t think it was going to be good, either I would let you know negatively, I wouldn’t run, I’d do something. But the doctors said some of the best reports for the age, some of the best reports they’ve ever seen.”

The White House published a one-page document in early October that served as the last official update on Trump's health. According to the report, Trump was in “excellent overall health” following “preventative assessments, laboratory testing, and advanced imaging.”