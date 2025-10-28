Video showing Trump being guided around room by Japan’s PM creates buzz amid health concerns, Did White House react?

US President Donald Trump was escorted by Japan Prime Minister around a room in Tokyo's Akasaka Palace on Tuesday to witness an honor guard and an accompanying band during a disorganised welcome ceremony and their first meeting. Trump's Asia tour continues as Japan's new PM leads him in a chaotic welcome ceremony.(X@Acyn)

As Japan's Self-Defense Force delivered a presentation, Trump was accompanied by Sanae Takaichi, the nation's first female PM, who took office less than a week ago.

Following conclusion of the ceremony, 64-year-old Takaichi descended from a platform and started to circle the room in a clockwise direction.

Trump, 79, trailed behind, and she extended her arm to encourage him to keep walking when he paused and stood beside the band.

Trump stopped momentarily in front of his own delegation after nearly completing a circuit. Takaichi then extended her hand to help him return to the platform.

White House reacts

Following the episode, some part of the video of Trump's tour around the room became viral online, the White House seemed upset over the portrayal of the president for some reason.

In response to X user Acyn's viral clip, the official White House Rapid Response 47 account posted a lengthier version of the incident, writing: “Why didn’t you share the full video, dumba--?”

Netizens react to White House clarification

Reacting to the clip shared by Rapid Response 47, one X user said, “All the full video does is make him look worse. You should have thanked them for only sharing a small part!”

“Plus, there's a language barrier for them to communicate, no? This might explain the polite guidance,” another said.

“They're pretending it's like when Biden got led around by the freaking Easter Bunny 😂,” a third user chimed in, referring to speculations around former President's health.

Meanwhile, Trump, who is currently on the second stop of his Asia tour, stated that Japan views the United States as “an ally at the strongest level.”

Takaichi gave a golf bag signed by PGA tour pro Hideki Matsuyama and Trump Abe's putter to the golf enthusiast.