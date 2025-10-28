Japan PM Takaichi guides Trump around Akasaka Palace hall amid welcome ceremony | Watch

US President Donald Trump joined Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for a warm welcome ceremony at Tokyo’s Akasaka Palace on Tuesday, as both leaders pledged to strengthen ties and usher in what Takaichi described as a “new golden age” of the Japan-US alliance. Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (R) and US President Donald Trump attend a Japan-US Summit at the Akasaka State Guest House(AFP)

“I would like to realise a new golden age of the Japan-US Alliance, where both Japan and the United States will become stronger and more prosperous,” said Takaichi, Japan’s first female prime minister, as the two leaders sat down for talks.

She also thanked Trump for his “enduring friendship” with her slain mentor, former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Trump, on one of the busiest days of his Asia trip, began his visit to one of America’s closest allies with praise for Takaichi, calling her role as Japan’s first woman leader a “big deal.”

“Anything I can do to help Japan, we will be there,” he said. “We are an ally at the strongest level.”

Also Read | ‘I hear phenomenal things’: Trump lands in Tokyo, will meet Japan's new PM Takaichi

A very strong handshake: Donald Trump

The two leaders shared a light moment as they shook hands, with Trump remarking, “That’s a very strong handshake.” Takaichi mentioned that she had watched Game 3 of the US World Series before the event, adding that Japan would gift Washington 250 cherry trees next year to mark America’s 250th anniversary, along with fireworks from Akita Prefecture for the July 4 celebrations.

Takaichi, who took office only days ago, is seeking to reinforce Japan’s alliance with Washington while safeguarding her country’s economic interests.

Trump, meanwhile, is pushing for $550 billion in Japanese investment as part of a trade deal aimed at reducing US tariffs.

Reporters arriving for the ceremony were greeted by a gold-hued Ford F-150 and several American-made Toyota vehicles parked outside the Akasaka Palace, symbolising the trade and friendship themes that dominated the day’s discussions.

Although Trump has centered much of his foreign policy in Asia around tariffs and trade, he is also scheduled to speak aboard the USS George Washington, an aircraft carrier docked at an American naval base near Tokyo.

Trump arrived in Tokyo on Monday, when he met with the emperor in a ceremonial visit. Before Japan, he was in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where he participated in the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.