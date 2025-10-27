Search
Mon, Oct 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘I hear phenomenal things’: Trump lands in Tokyo, will meet Japan's new PM Takaichi

Bloomberg |
Published on: Oct 27, 2025 02:48 pm IST

The meeting is a high-stakes test for Sanae Takaichi, who was selected by lawmakers to become Japan’s first woman prime minister earlier this month.

US President Donald Trump arrived in Japan Monday, telling reporters he was excited for his meeting with new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and the prospect of completing a joint deal to promote shipbuilding capacity.

Trump’s trip will begin with a meeting with Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Monday in the Imperial Palace in Tokyo..(AP)
Trump’s trip will begin with a meeting with Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Monday in the Imperial Palace in Tokyo..(AP)

“I look forward to meeting the new prime minister. I hear phenomenal things,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew from Malaysia, where he attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

Trump sidestepped questions about what corporate leaders he planned to meet while in Tokyo or the details of any economic deals, saying simply he planned to announce “great friendship.”

Asked about reports the US and Japan would announce a shipbuilding accord, Trump said the US wanted “more ships.”

“We lost that industry, but we’ll get that industry back,” he said.

The meeting is a high-stakes test for Takaichi, who was selected by lawmakers to become Japan’s first woman prime minister earlier this month.

Her Liberal Democratic Party is recovering from a slush-fund scandal that prompted the resignation of two prime ministers, and she is navigating implementation of a trade deal brokered under her predecessor that includes a nebulous pledge for Japan to fund $550 billion in US projects.

Trump’s trip will begin with a meeting with Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Monday in the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

“Looking forward to seeing the Emperor!” Trump wrote on social media shortly before landing. Trump in 2019 became the first foreign leader to meet Naruhito as emperor after his father, Akihito, stepped down, in the first abdication by a Japanese sovereign in centuries.

He’ll meet Takaichi on Tuesday, and the pair are expected to tour the USS George Washington, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, later in the day at the Yokosuka naval base south of Tokyo. On Tuesday night, Trump will hold a dinner with corporate leaders.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / ‘I hear phenomenal things’: Trump lands in Tokyo, will meet Japan's new PM Takaichi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On