Sanae Takaichi elected as Japan's first female prime minister after winning historic vote

Sanae Takaichi, leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), on Tuesday won a historic vote in the lower house, paving the way for her inauguration as the country’s next premier and its first female prime minister. Takaichi reportedly received a total of 237 votes, securing a majority in the 465-seat chamber. Sanae Takaichi was elected as Japan's new prime minister during the extraordinary session of the lower house.(AP)

The 64-year-old is expected to be approved by the upper house as well and sworn in as the country’s 104th prime minister after meeting the emperor. Takaichi will succeed Shigeru Ishiba, who resigned from the top post last month after facing heavy election losses.

Japan’s first female PM

In what is being considered a historic achievement for a country that has ranked low in the representation of women in politics, Takaichi will face a series of challenges that will need to be dealt with, including persistent inflation and instability in the country’s politics.

One of her immediate and important tasks will be to assemble her cabinet, which she is likely to reveal later on Tuesday. She will also attend many diplomatic events over the next few days, including a possible visit by US President Donald Trump to Japan soon.

Notably, Takaichi might not be the only woman to shatter the glass ceiling in Japan recently. Local media reports also say that Takaichi is likely to appoint Satsuki Katayama as the country’s first female finance minister. Katayama was one of the 20 leaders who supported Takaichi’s bid to become the leader of the LDP earlier this month.

Historic first for Japan but some still doubtful

Born on March 3, 1961, Takaichi grew up in Nara, the ancient city known for the rise of Buddhism in Japan. Her father was a salesman at an equipment manufacturing company, and her mother worked for the Nara police force. She studied business management at Kobe University.

While Takaichi's elevation to the country’s top post is historic, some are concerned that her ultra-conservative views may hinder progress for those seeking change.

She is reportedly among the Japanese politicians who support male-only succession in the imperial family, opposes same-sex marriage and is also against allowing married couples to have separate surnames.