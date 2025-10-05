From Thatcher fan to Japan’s top job: What we know about PM-to-be Sanae Takaichi

Japan is on the verge of a historic leadership change, as Sanae Takaichi, a conservative heavyweight and former Minister of Economic Security, is set to become the country's first female Prime Minister. Sanae Takaichi is poised to become Japan's first female prime minister.(REUTERS)

Takaichi is expected to become the premier later this month in a parliamentary vote.

Her possible appointment follows her election as the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Her appointment marks a breakthrough in Japan's political landscape, which men have long dominated.

Takaichi, known for her nationalist stance and admiration for former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, represents a right-wing shift for the LDP as it now seeks to attract younger voters, who are being drawn to smaller parties.

While her potential appointment to the country's top position breaks a significant barrier in Japan's otherwise male-dominated politics, her ideologies are rooted in conservative beliefs, far from the progressive feminist movement.

Here are five facts about Japan's new PM Sanae Takaichi: