Candace Owens has responded after Tim Pool launched a shocking attack on her in a long rant in an Instagram video, calling her “evil” and a “piece of sh**”. He also accused her of “burning everything down” that Charlie Kirk built. Candace Owens reacts after Tim Pool calls her ‘evil,’ accuses her of ‘burning everything down’ in shocking rant(REUTERS/Rebecca Cook, @Timcast/X))

Calling Owens a “fuc**** evil scumbag,” Pool said she is “burning everything down and she's gloating and smiling while she does it.” He added, “And you know what you fuc**** told me? She has no security. She doesn't fuc**** deal with the shit we have to deal with. She's a piece of sh**. She's making everyone else suffer. And all of these fuc**** conservatives out there that send me these fuc**** messages have no fuc**** bal** to call her out. More and more people have started doing it.”

“And she claims she liked Charlie. She loved Charlie. And she is burning everything down that he built because she is evil. She is evil. And I'll say it again. This conservative movement is fractured. It's fried. Whatever it is. OK, Republicans are on track to lose the midterms,” he added.

“They were actually trending in the other direction until Charlie Kirk was murdered. And this is the point, isn't it? The most effective political assassination in history,” he added, accusing Owens of turning Turning Point USA “into the perpetrators of the crime that was against them.”

Candace Owens reacts

Owens has responded to Pool’s rant against her, saying she believes “he is genuinely not well.” “I wouldn’t turn this into a cheap internet moment. There is just so clearly something personal going on in his life,” Owens wrote on X. “It’s hard to run a business and he’s under pressure. Pray he comes through it.”

“I cannot explain it but I sense that this isn’t actually about me and that Tim Pool is under tremendous financial pressure. Men behave a certain way when they are under economic pressure and I feel like he’s just lashing out and I happen to be here,” Owens further said.

She added, “On that note, I genuinely hope that whatever it is, he gets through it, but I can guarantee that blaming the future 2026 GOP midterm results on Candace Owens is not the solution.”