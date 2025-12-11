Erika Kirk's 5-word response to Candace Owens' claims about Charlie Kirk's death

Erika Kirk was left fuming after she was asked about the conspiracy theories about her husband, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's assassination, during a recent interview. The new TPUSA CEO said her family right now wants to focus on Kirk's memorial. Her statement comes as several commentators, notably Candace Owens, have been making several claims about Charlie Kirk's death. Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk wipes her eye during an appearance on "Fox & Friends"(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

On Wednesday, Erika appeared on Fox News. She made an emotional plea to Americans, asking for ‘one thing’ following her husband's death. Harris Faulkner started off, “Good to see you again today. Talk to me about this part of the conspiracies that are out there. This disturbing part is that people are trying to guess where Charlie is.”

Erika was quick to make an emotional request: “Can I have one thing?”

"Can I have one thing? Can my children have one thing? Everything was public. We will be building the most beautiful memorial for my husband at Turning Point USA and it will be for the world to see. It will be spectacular. And it will have basically museum-style for our Charlie, for my Charlie. But can I have one thing? Can my babies have one thing where we hold it sacred?" she asked.

The 37-year-old then added, "Where my husband is laid to rest, where I don’t have to be worried about some secular revolutionary coming and destroying my husband’s grave while my daughter is sitting there praying. One thing. This is my husband."

Erika Kirk then urged that her silence does not mean she is ‘complacent’. "Yes he was Charlie Kirk to the world and I know so many people loved my husband and I am grateful for that. But this is my husband and I want to be able to have one thing left that is sacred to my family, to my in-laws, to my babies, and to my parents. One thing.”

“And you know what I thought? These people are human. We are all grieving in our own way and they are trying to find the answer to something that happened that was so evil. They are trying so hard. And I get that, we're doing the same. Anytime we here a lead or any time we hear anything we send it to the authorities. Please dig into this. No rock will be unturned. I want justice.”