Laura Loomer slams Candace Owens for targeting Erika Kirk on podcast; 'jealous Charlie married...'

Conservative commentator Laura Loomer slammed podcaster Candace Owens after she took shots at Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, on her show, on December 10. The Turning Point USA CEO had earlier spoken out against conspiracy theories that had sprung up in the wake of her husband's assassination on September 10, at Utah Valley University. Candace Owens took shots at Erika Kirk, prompting a response from Laura Loomer(REUTERS/Rebecca Cook, AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

Owens, notably, had come up with a host of theories after Kirk's fatal shooting and has alleged Israeli involvement, TPUSA leadership's role, and even US military's hand, all without providing any proof.

After Erika Kirk's remarks on Fox News, Owens clapped back on her show, saying that she felt Kirk's wife had ‘missed the mark’. Owens added that though she felt this way about Erika's remarks, the ‘good news’ for her was that there was more clarity on what Kirk's widow intended to do with TPUSA – the organization her late husband founded.

Prior to going on her show, Owens had hinted at the storm that was to come. “Erika Kirk GOES OFF on “conspiracy theorists” (read: me) Will this strategy work on the general public? We learn about what Erika told Bari Weiss about those pesky Egyptian planes. And to be honest, it’s weird,” she'd said in a post on X.

Loomer, sharing this, took the chance to slam Owens. Notably, the conservative commentator has attacked Owens in the past as well, most recently criticizing a Christmas party she attended where Tucker Carlson and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene were also present.

Laura Loomer's reaction to Candace Owens

Loomer unleashed a scathing attack on Owens for taking aim at Erika Kirk.

“As I have been saying, Candace Owens @RealCandaceO is jealous Charlie Married Erika instead of her,” she said on X. Owens, a former TPUSA member herself, has previously shared snippets of her interactions with Charlie Kirk. Notably, Owens is married to George Farmer, who is of British origin.

Loomer then slammed Owens asking her to leave Erika Kirk alone. “Hasn’t she suffered enough?,” she asked, adding, “This is ghoul behavior.”