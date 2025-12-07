Nick Fuentes slams Candace Owens amid husband George Farmer's birthday row; 'glorified DEI hire'

Far-right activist Nick Fuentes has slammed conservative podcaster Candace Owens amid a row over her husband, George Farmer's birthday. Owens and Turning Point USA, specifically Blake Neff, have been butting heads over the scheduling of a livestream where the organization's leadership intend to address her allegations about Charlie Kirk. Nick Fuentes slammed Candace Owens amid a Charlie Kirk livestream scheduling row with TPUSA.(X/@NickJFuentes, X/@PopBase)

Owens has had several theories after Kirk was fatally shot at a Utah Valley University event on September 10, but has not backed these up with proof. Recently, she accused the TPUSA leadership of ‘betraying’ their founder, prompting a challenge to Owens to be on the livestream and clear the air.

While Owens had initially accepted, she then deemed TPUSA's demand of an in-person meet at Kirk's Phoenix studio to be untenable. Further, she claimed she hadn't been consulted before the date and time for the event was set and added that her own podcast was also at the same time. However, Owens did not back out of the proposal fully, suggesting that she join virtually.

Owens' supporters on X then rushed to claim that she could not fly out on December 15 as it was her husband, George Farmer's birthday. However, now a row has arisen amid conflicting reports of the exact date of birth.

George Farmer row

Some users pointed out to an older podcast episode of Owens, when she claimed that her husband's birthday and America's birthday (July 4) was celebrated in quick succession by the family. This has led many to believe that his birthday is likely in July than December.

As per Companies House of the UK government George Thomas Stahel Farmer's birthday is listed as July 1990. Notably, the government site does not verify the accuracy of the information filed. However, a Wikipedia preview also lists the date as July 7, though it has been removed from within the article.

George Farmer birthday preview on Wikipedia.(Google)

Another user, who claims to be an investigative journalist cited the UK Government site and said “According to Companies House records – the official UK government website – George Farmer’s birthday is in July.”

“Companies House is the United Kingdom’s official government agency responsible for maintaining the public register of companies, recording company officers (directors, shareholders, secretaries), and publishing legally required filings,” the individual added.

Yet another person said, “It is also interesting that if you search Candace Owens’s social media, she has dozens of posts wishing friends a happy birthday, including posts for her own son and for Charlie Kirk – except for her own husband. Almost as if any such posts were recently deleted.”

Notably, Owens had claimed she couldn't fly out as her husband had ‘important things going on that day’, adding that ‘people would be coming from overseas’. Her fans spoke about it being her husband's birthday, online.

Amid this row, Fuentes has slammed Candace Owens.

What Nick Fuentes said about Candace Owens

Fuentes on X said, “Never forget that 'Candace Owens' was originally created by TPUSA & DailyWire as a token black female Republican.”

He added, “Conservatives have nobody to blame but themselves for all of the irreparable harm being inflicted by their glorified DEI-hire.”

Fuentes has firmly been on TPUSA's side in the livestream scheduling row. He'd earlier replied to a post from Owens, saying “You were invited to TPUSA HQ to press their leadership live and in person about their role in Charlie Kirk’s murder, but you can’t go because of a scheduling conflict? LOL. Isn’t this what you have been pushing for since September? Time to put up or shut up.”