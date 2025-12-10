Who is Jennifer Welch? Podcaster under fire from MAGA for calling Erika Kirk ‘grifter’

Jennifer Welch, the co-host of the 'I've Had It' podcast, has recently come under fire from right-wing social media for her comments on Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Welch, known for her pro-Democrat views, called Erika Kirk a "grifter" and called Charlie Kirk "racist and homophobic." Jennifer Welch (L) and her 'I've Had It' podcast co-host Angie 'Pumps' Sullivan (R) with President Barack Obama.(Jennifer Welch on Instagram)

The backfire over the comments on Erika Kirk has sparked a massive interest in the former reality-TV star turned interior designer and podcast host, who was recently the subject of an elaborate profile by the New York Times. So who is she really? Let's discuss.

Who Is Jennifer Welch?

Jennifer Welch first hit the entertainment industry with her appearance on the reality-TV show 'Sweet Home Oklahoma', which ran from 2016 to 2019, where she showcased her interior design business. Since the show ended, she has found fame elsewhere.

In recent times, Welch has found fame as the co-host of the left-wing podcast, 'I've Had It' with Angie 'Pumps' Sullivan. Launched in 2025, the podcast has featured political commentary critiquing Democrats, AIPAC, and figures like Rahm Emanuel. However, she is fierce in her critique of the Trump administration and the Republicans, as well.

Originally from Texas, she spent a significant part of her life in Oklahoma before moving to New York City in 2025. She was married to Josh Welch: a former prominent criminal defense attorney in Oklahoma City who resigned from practicing law in 2012 amid addiction struggles and legal issues. They split in 2013.

What She Said About Erika Kirk

Jennifer Welch and Angie 'Pumps' Sullivan discussed Erika Kirk and the media attention she has been receiving the death of Charlie Kirk, on the December 7 episode of the 'I've Had It' podcast. The comments sparked massive backlash from the right-wing social media, with a slew of attacks coming her way.

“This woman should be kicked to the curb. She is an absolute grifter. Just like Donald Trump and just like her unrepentant, racist, homophobic husband was,” she said.