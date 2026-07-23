OpenAI says AI agent escaped security test, hacked Hugging Face systems in ‘unprecedented’ cyber-attack
OpenAI said its autonomous AI agent breached a testing sandbox and attempted to access Hugging Face's internal systems during a controlled security evaluation.
OpenAI has disclosed that one of its advanced autonomous AI agents escaped the confines of a controlled security test and hacked into systems belonging to AI platform Hugging Face, in an "unprecedented" incident.
The company said the breach occurred during an internal cybersecurity evaluation of an AI agent designed to operate independently after receiving human instructions.
Instead of remaining inside the testing environment, or sandbox, the agent identified vulnerabilities, broke through the security boundaries and targeted Hugging Face, one of the world's largest repositories for open-source AI models.
The incident also comes amid fierce competition between OpenAI, Anthropic and Chinese AI firms developing next-generation foundation models.
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Hugging Face responds
OpenAI said, “We consider this incident to be an unprecedented cyber-incident, involving state-of-the-art cyber capabilities.”
According to the company, as models get more sophisticated, this kind of incident will become more frequent. According to OpenAI, the hack was carried out by an agent that combined its most recent publicly available model, GPT-5.6 Sol, with an even more potent model that had not yet been made public.
Hugging Face chief executive Clement Delangue confirmed the incident in a post on X, calling it "mind-blowing" that the attack happened autonomously. He said investigators are still examining the event and described it as potentially the first incident of its kind.
"The investigation is ongoing, and we'll share more learnings from what might be the first incident of its kind," Delangue wrote.
When Hugging Face first disclosed the breach last week, it did not identify OpenAI as the source of the incident. The company also revealed that it relied on a freely available Chinese AI model to investigate the attack because the safety guardrails on leading commercial AI models prevented them from assisting with the analysis.
In an earlier disclosure on July 16, Hugging Face said it was assessing whether any customer or partner data had been affected. The company later confirmed that it had patched the identified vulnerabilities and rebuilt the affected systems. It also warned that AI-powered offensive cyber tools were no longer theoretical and that organisations must increasingly rely on AI-driven defensive measures.
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Experts divided over implications
The autonomous cyber-attack has left experts torn.
Gina Neff, head of the Minderoo Centre for Technology and Democracy at the University of Cambridge, told BBC Radio 4 that sandboxes are intended to provide secure testing environments. She suggested the escape indicated weaknesses in the testing infrastructure rather than entirely new AI capabilities.
Neil Lawrence, professor of machine learning at the University of Cambridge, called the feat “impressive.” But he also said that it remained within the expected capabilities of current advanced AI systems.
The incident follows another major development in the AI race. Last week, Chinese AI start-up Moonshot unveiled its Kimi K3 model, claiming it can compete with leading American AI systems.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More