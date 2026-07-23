John Dvorak cause of death: Fans mourn ‘The No Agenda Show’ host’s passing; ‘miss you JCD’

There was a massive outpouring of condolences on social media on the death of veteran journalist and podcast host John C Dvorak. Dvorak, who hosted 'The No Agenda Show,' died on Monday, July 20, the show's social media handles announced. John C Dvorak. (X)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John C. Dvorak, our beloved husband, father, and cherished host of the No Agenda Show at the age of 74," the show's X account posted on Wednesday.

In the July 22 edition of the 'No Agenda News' newsletter, the show said that "it is with the heaviest of hearts we must announce that John’s own hardware finally gave out on Monday morning, July 20th, 2026."

The newsletter added, "He went peacefully, albeit suddenly, with Mimi at his side, critiquing the acting and story line of NCIS."

An official cause of the veteran journalist's death was not revealed. Additionally, the two releases mentioned different ages for the veteran journalist, called “JCD” by his followers. While the X post said that he was 74, the newsletter claimed he was 80.

Fans Mourn Their Favorite 'JCD' There was a massive outpouring of grief on social media, even hours after the death of John Dvorak. Thousands of followers of 'The No Agenda Show' posted about missing the 80-year-old. So much so that at one point on Thursday evening, 'JCD' started trending on social media.

Here are some of the touching tributes for the veteran journalist amid his passing Monday.

"It was JCD that brought me into No Agenda," wrote a fan in a heartfelt tribute. "Sure, I remembered Adam from MTV, but JCD was on my radar due to TWIT and Cranky Geeks. When I underwent multiple retinal surgeries, I was forced to be face down for the better part of two months. Podcasts became my saving grace.

"I started doing the art for the show as a way to get some of that value back to No Agenda. The fact that JCD asked me on a few occasions to do art for his Substack pieces was an absolute honor."

This story is being updated.