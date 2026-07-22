Daniel Siad cause of death: Model recruiter who introduced young women to Jeffrey Epstein found dead in France

Daniel Siad, a French professional model recruiter who for more than ten years facilitated meetings between the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and numerous models, was discovered deceased in his residence near Paris on Monday. French model recruiter Daniel Siad was discovered dead near Paris. He was connected to Jeffrey Epstein, having facilitated meetings with models. (X@CarlosP95095856)

Siad's name was mentioned numerous times in the Epstein files made public by the US government. He had earlier refuted any awareness of the danger that Epstein represented.

Daniel Siad cause of death Daniel Siad's remains were located in his home in Colombes, a suburb of the French capital, as confirmed by Marie-Céline Lawrysz, deputy public prosecutor at the Nanterre Judicial Court, in a statement to CNN on Wednesday.

"An investigation to determine the cause of death was opened on Monday evening following the discovery," the deputy public prosecutor office said.

An autopsy is set to be conducted on the body to ascertain the cause of death, as per officials. However, Le Parisien reported he died due to cardiac arrest.

According to Le Parisien, Siad's lifeless body was found in the kitchen by a 28-year-old woman who was residing with him.

The report further mentioned that a neighbor tried to perform CPR, but unfortunately, he could not be revived.

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Daniel Siad found dead: Here's what he said during CNN interview Recently, CNN's Katie Polglase conducted an interview with Siad, during which he expressed that he had no reason to suspect that two women he had referred to Epstein – who had informed CNN of their abuse by him – had suffered any harm from him.

Despite Epstein's 2008 conviction for sex crimes, individuals within the modeling industry, such as Siad, continued to pursue business opportunities with him, invited him to fashion events, and permitted him to connect with their companies.

Siad stated that Epstein had convinced him he had atoned for his offenses and that "this would never happen with anybody" that Siad referred to him.

“I trusted him and believed this guy was a professional person,” he informed CNN. “I never heard anything from anyone I introduced to him who came back to me that they had a bad situation. I believed this guy is a professional person.”

Siad mentioned that he had thought Epstein was a casting director for Victoria’s Secret and the modeling agency MC2. However, CNN found no evidence to substantiate that assertion.

What did Department of Justice docs said Documents released by the Department of Justice indicate that Epstein made payments totaling tens of thousands of dollars to Siad.

In one communication, Siad mentioned: “Cute French girl in Marrakesh… She said that she will (be) happy to meet you.”

Siad also noted that Epstein had requested his assistance in locating an assistant.

In a 2018 email, Siad expressed that he was in search of a "good looking young assistant" for Epstein.

In another correspondence, Siad forwarded a photograph of a woman to Epstein, characterizing her as "very polite" and someone with "potential" as a "model" or "assistant."

“Too old,” Epstein responded.

According to the DOJ files, Siad consistently forwarded Epstein images of young women he met during his travels, with some depicted in suggestive poses.

Epstein's connections to the modeling sector are under scrutiny as part of ongoing investigations, which encompass a criminal inquiry initiated this year in Paris that is examining details pertaining to Siad, as stated by the city's chief prosecutor, CNN reported.

Siad is also confronting allegations of abuse. A model has accused him of rape that occurred while she was employed in France in 1990. Siad has refuted this claim.