Leon Black hearing: Former Apollo CEO claims Epstein misled him on financial fees, duped him out of more than $60mn

Former Apollo Global Management CEO Leon Black, in his prepared testimony for a House committee on Friday, stated that the infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein deceived him into paying over $60 million in financial advisory fees by falsely asserting that these fees were tax-deductible. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., arrives to hold a closed-door interview with Leon Black, a billionaire who was close with Jeffrey Epstein, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Black asserts that he played no role in Epstein's sex-trafficking activities and did not compensate him for access to women.

In a prepared opening statement shared with CNBC, he mentioned that he was misled by Epstein's dual personality, often described as Jekyll-and-Hyde.

Later on Friday morning, Black is scheduled to be interviewed by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which has been probing Epstein's connections to numerous wealthy and influential figures.