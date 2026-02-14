What is Five Nights at Epstein's? New game worries parents amid Five Nights at Freddy's buzz; 'beyond disturbing'

Five Nights at Epstein's is similarly named as the video game series Five Nights at Freddy's . The latter is a horror survival game where one plays as a security guard who has to do the rounds while avoiding homicidal animatronic characters.

Since then the game appears to have been played by kids across schools in the US. As parents have found out, they took to social media to voice their concerns.

Five Nights at Epstein's is a game that has been doing the rounds, and has sparked concerns among parents owing to the nature of the content. It appears to have gained popularity amid the release of the final tranche of the Epstein files. The Department of Justice released what it said was the final batch of documents pertaining to late convicted child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein .

Details about the game were shared on a platform called itch.io, an open digital marketplace where independent creators can host, sell, and download indie games.

"The game is called 'Five Nights at Epstein's'. This game aged well and has recently become popular," a person wrote. They added, “The gameplay involves playing as a victim on Epstein Island, using sound to divert attention, opening and closing ventilation ducts, and other operations to survive 5 nights without being discovered by Epstein.” A link where the game could be played was also shared on the forum.

Five Nights at Epstein's game sparks concerns The disturbing nature of the content where children are playing a game where they have to be victims of a child sex offender has led to outcry among parents. Many expressed worries on Facebook.

“One of my kids came home from school on Tuesday and mentioned that they know what the Epstein Files are. I could tell they understood it is too mature of a topic for them. I was a bit shocked, but explained that there isn’t anything wrong with knowing OF them but that the details are too mature for them. There was no further elaboration that day. Then, they came home Wednesday saying that their classmates are playing a new game on their Chromebooks during class called Five Nights at Epsteins. Someone really created a game to mimic Five Nighs at Freddy’s where your character is trapped on Epstein Island. I googled to confirm it is a real thing but didnt have it in me to look farther into its content, but I have no doubt it isnt appropriate!,” the person shared.

“They expressed they would like it to stop bc it’s making them feel uncomfortable. I immediately contacted the school and started asking around to see if other parents have caught wind of this. Parents at FOUR other area middle schools just heard about this same game from their kids this week! So all of this to say, check on your kids, call your kids’ school. GET LOUD until this is blocked! For me personally, this isn’t about sheltering my kids. My kids are well aware of political, civic issues and things happening in our world, but to the best of our abilities, Billy and I like to control the narrative to be shared in a way that is appropriate to the age and maturity level of each of our kids,” they added.

Another shared, “It was brought to my attention today after picking up my child from middle school that there was a group of boys in one of their classes playing a game on their Chromebook's called “5 Nights at Epstein’s Island.” They were laughing and joking about it. Apparently you could make a baby or little girl cry to try to lure Epstein and other predators to them. This is beyond disturbing for countless reasons, and the school has been notified. Please PLEASE speak with your children!!!”. Yet another chipped in, saying “Parents beware.”

Notably, after the release of the files there were social media claims about Epstein having shared adult content related to Five Nights at Freddy's – the original game. However, these claims could not be verified independently.