A blue-striped building on Jeffrey Epstein's island has led to fresh conspiracy theories about devil worship and child sacrifice. These theories have gained more traction after the Justice Department released the final tranche of documents related to the late convicted child sex offender. A building on Jeffrey Epstein's island has sparked fresh conspiracy theories, with many claiming it was used as a 'temple'. (X/@EnzoSanchezIA, X/@streee007)

Though amplified online, these conspiracy theories come from unverified profiles and there is no proof to substantiate them. One of the conspiracy theories doing the rounds is that the building served as a temple for unsavory worship. Notably, NBC News reported in 2019 that records showed this blue-striped building was meant to be a music pavilion, though there were some discrepancies in how the building eventually turned out.

Now, the alleged ‘temple’ has gained more attention amid other conspiracy theories about ‘eating babies’ and sacrificing them. To be sure, this is merely online chatter, and Epstein has neither been officially accused or charged with any such crime. However, the social media buzz has continued.

Bizarre claims about Epstein island ‘temple’ “Children were being sacrificed to gods of the elites (Pidkozox and Oppisheklio) on Epstein's island. The designs and statues on the island reference the Babylonian cultures that worshiped the same false light Anunnaki gods. Even their demonic messenger BES was there,” one person wrote on X.

Another added, “This is the temple of Moloch on Epstein Island. Moloch is a deity associated with child sacrifice. They literally worship the devil.” Moloch is not the only deity associated with Epstein. An alleged account name being ‘Baal’ had also sparked theories about pagan gods.

“It's said that children were being sacrificed and ate beneath the Epstein Island Temple to Moloch, What happened to this Model in Mexico after running out of the Billionaire Carlos Slim event,” said yet another person referring to the unexplained disappearance of Gabriela Rico Jiménez.

One profile even claimed “'Hallowed be the name of the great Moloch.' The Epstein files scandal revealed this phrase inscribed on the temple wall of the Canaanite god Moloch, who was found on Epstein Island, where he kidnapped children and offered them as sacrifices in strange and terrifying rituals.”