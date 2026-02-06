Jeffrey Epstein ‘cream cheese’, ‘baby’ talks spark disgust amid cannibalism claims; ‘this is depravity’

Jeffrey Epstein engaged in a conversation with someone about ‘cream cheese’ and ‘babies’, sparking cannibalism claims even further. These communications were made public when the Justice Department released the final tranche of files related to the late convicted child sex offender. Mick Jagger seen along with Jeffrey Epstein in a photo made public. (X/@Omari_Offical)

A message from Epstein to a person, whose name has been redacted in the files, reads “there are millions of babies, very little good vegatble [vegetable] cream cheese.”

Another snippet from the communication says “Lol, I don't know if cream cheese and baby are on the same level.” In subsequent copies of the exchange, the other person's name is revealed to be Nadia. While the full name is not known, Epstein's former pilot is Nadia Marcinko, or Nada Marcinkova, who has reportedly been missing since early 2024.

The same conversation, which was marked “Re: Cream cheese baby”, has another message sent to Epstein, which says “Still no V..not answering.”

‘Cream cheese’ comes up multiple times in the Epstein documents, but in most instances it is clear that the context is a menu or ordering food. One of the messages among the documents, which appears to be a calendar alert reads “Alarm - Offered to bring cream cheese to school party”.

‘Cream cheese’ messages lead to cannibalism claims While the context of Epstein discussing ‘cream cheese’ and ‘baby’ is not known, many have raised cannibalism claims. This is not the first time such claims have been made against Epstein. After ‘pizza’ was mentioned in the files, many brought up the now debunked Pizzagate conspiracy theory to raise cannibalism claims.

“WTF IS THIS??? Email between EPSTEIN and someone else…“Millions of babies” spoken about alongside veggie cream cheese!!!!! That is cannibalistic. Period. This isn’t dark humor. This is depravity,” a person wrote, sharing a snapshot of the message.

Another person shared a photo from the Epstein archives which showed Rolling Stones member Mick Jagger at a meal table as well. “The food placed on Epstein’s table contains cheese and the flesh of children, which they eat,” the person claimed in the post.