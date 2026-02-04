Epstein files: Wayfair again bizarrely linked to child trafficking after 2020 QAnon claims; ‘he sure did love…’

“Jeffrey Epstein’s assistant bought a single, unlabeled $8,453 dollar item from Wayfair,” a person said, referring to a document that made note of the transaction. This seemingly started off the new spiral of conspiracy theories, and a person sharing the original post added, “Remember the story about names of overpriced furniture on Wayfair matching up with names of missing children… And a lot of them were immigrant children?”.

Now, several handles on X are alleging child trafficking links and Wayfair's involvement. To be sure these claims come from unverified profiles and no proof has been put forward to back it up.

The American e-commerce company, based out Boston, is known for selling furniture and home goods. However, back in 2020, bizarre claims originated that placed Wayfair at the center of a conspiracy that involved child trafficking. These claims had originated from QAnon at the time – the same group that actively campaigned for Donald Trump 's return to presidency.

Wayfair was mentioned several times in the last tranche of Jeffrey Epstein files. The Justice Department released the documents on Friday. This has led to a resurgence of unfounded claims linking Wayfair to child trafficking .

Yet another person made note of Wayfair purchases for Woody Allen and wrote “Do you remember when conspiracy theorists (me!) thought children were being trafficked via Wayfair and it was shot down as nonsense by the mainstream media? Here are receipts that Epstein was buying gifts from Wayfair for none other than king nonce Woody Allen.”

A person also added “I typed Wayfair into the Epstein docs and boy he sure did love Wayfair...”.

The Annie Hall director's name appears multiple times in the Epstein files. However, this does not in itself prove any wrongdoing.

The high price of one item and Epstein's alleged use of Wayfair has sparked buzz again, and a lot of it echoes the 2020 theories.

What to know about 2020 Wayfair theories The 2020 Wayfair theories started off with an activist tweeting about the high price of storage cabinets being sold by Wayfair. They pointed out the cabinets were 'all listed with girls' names', which prompted allegations from followers that the furniture had children hidden in them as part of the trafficking ring.

Eventually, QAnon users began to make links between the names of the furniture and actual cases of people missing in the US, as per BBC. However, in one case, a woman whose first name was mentioned and linked to the alleged disappearance of a teenager spoke out on Facebook, refuting the claims.

Wayfair, meanwhile, told BBC News ‘there is of course no truth to these claims.’ The company also explained why some of the items are named after children. They jotted it down to company algorithm.

As for the apparent high prices, Wayfair acknowledged this and said the cabinets were ‘industrial service’. At the time, a company spokesperson had told the news outlet “We have temporarily removed the products from our site to rename them and to provide a more in-depth description and photos that accurately depict the product to clarify the price point.”

There were also baseless claims that personalized pillows could cost up tp $10,000 as they involved trafficking a child. However, Wayfair put it down to a price glitch.

QAnon users also alleged that putting in the stock-keeping unit (SKU) of specific Wayfair products on Yandex, the major Russian search engine, would throw up images of women in the search results. However, this turned out to be due to a glitch in the system.