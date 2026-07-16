Craig Melvin to miss Today show after shocking NBC studio intruder confrontation; what happened

Today show co-anchor Craig Melvin is set to be absent from the NBC morning program next week after a man allegedly entered the network’s New York studio and confronted him in a shocking incident on Thursday. From left: Jenna Bush Hager, Carson Daly, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Al Roker during the July 15, 2026 episode of NBC’s ‘Today’ (NBC)

However, Melvin’s upcoming absence was planned before the incident and is unrelated to the studio confrontation, according to reports.

Melvin, 47, announced his upcoming time off during the July 15 broadcast of the 3rd Hour of Today. During the segment, co-host Al Roker revealed that NBC’s lead MLS analyst and former US Men’s National Soccer Team player Taylor Twellman would fill in for Melvin during his break.

Melvin later told his co-hosts that he would be “off all next week” and part of the following week. He added that they were “excited to have” Twellman step in.

What happened at the Today show studio? The announcement came a day before a man allegedly entered the NBC studio at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on Thursday, July 16.

According to People, the man made his way into the studio around 9 am and confronted Melvin while allegedly shouting racial slurs. The individual, whose identity has not been released, allegedly also asked for Al Roker, 71, according to the report.

A law enforcement source confirmed to People that the man was detained at the studio following the incident.

Savannah Guthrie also stepping away from Today Melvin is not the only Today anchor temporarily stepping away from the program.

Savannah Guthrie, who co-anchors the first two hours of Today with Melvin, announced on Thursday that she would be taking time away from her regular duties to film the upcoming Wordle game show.

“We’re about to do it. Guys, I’m headed over to shoot Wordle over the next few weeks,” Guthrie said during the broadcast. “We’re going to shoot the whole season and we’re super excited.”

Guthrie returned to Today in April after taking an extended leave following the February 1 abduction of her mother, Nancy, from her home in Tucson, Arizona. The investigation into that case remains ongoing, and no suspects have been publicly identified.

The Today show has not announced any changes to Melvin’s scheduled break following the studio incident. The investigation into Thursday’s confrontation is ongoing.