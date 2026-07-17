Trump Media launches Truth API to give banks faster access to Truth Social posts

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has launched a new paid product called Truth API. It gives banks, trading firms and other financial companies much faster access to posts on Truth Social. The company said Truth API is its first data licensing product, marking its entry into a new business where it earns money by selling access to its platform's data. Trump Media launched Truth API, a paid data feed giving banks and trading firms faster access to Truth Social posts. (REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo) (REUTERS)

TMTG said the service will give customers the fastest access to posts from the platform's most influential accounts, faster than normal Truth Social push notifications. At launch, Truth API will provide real-time posts from the top 10 most influential Truth Social accounts.

TMTG said the service is mainly meant for organizations that lose money if they receive important information even a few seconds late, such as algorithmic trading firms. The company said many firms currently rely on manual monitoring of Truth Social posts. It said Truth API removes that delay by delivering posts instantly.

Truth Social market impact TMTG interim CEO Kevin McGurn said financial markets already react to Truth Social posts, and the company expects Truth API to become a steady source of revenue as more customers join, according to Reuters. President Donald Trump's posts on Truth Social have often moved global financial markets because he has announced major policy decisions on the platform.

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Truth API will work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, giving subscribers continuous access to important posts. The service will also include an archive of Truth Social posts dating back to 2022, allowing customers to search older posts. TMTG said it has already signed customers before the official launch of Truth API on August 1.

Truth API customers Kevin McGurn told Axios that customers already signed up include financial news organizations and high-frequency trading firms. He did not reveal their names. The top accounts available through Truth API include President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump), the White House, FBI Director Kash Patel, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. McGurn said the API could later be expanded to include more Truth Social accounts for customers willing to pay higher fees.

TMTG said many companies have been scraping Truth Social data for months instead of using an official service, even though this violates the platform's terms of service. McGurn said the company plans to make things much harder for firms that continue scraping data instead of buying official access through Truth API. He also said the official API will be much faster and more reliable than data collected through scraping, as noted by Axios.

TMTG business growth Reuters said the launch gives TMTG a new source of income as the company tries to grow beyond its media business, where it faces strong competition from much larger social media platforms. Axios said TMTG first earned money mainly through advertising on Truth Social after going public in 2024. The company has since expanded into subscriptions, streaming through Truth+, financial services and bitcoin-related businesses.

McGurn said licensing Truth Social data could become an important long-term business for the company. He said TMTG is also in talks to license Truth Social data to artificial intelligence (AI) companies so it can be used to train large language models, according to Axios. McGurn noted that other social media platforms, including X and Reddit, already earn money by licensing their platform data to business customers.