What is Epstein's Venus project? New files detail genetic testing to extend life amid death faking buzz; 'this is crazy'
Jeffrey Epstein reportedly paid for genetic testing to explore extending life, new documents show, and the program was titled ‘Venus Project’.
Conspiracy theories about Jeffrey Epstein being alive, and having faked his death began doing the rounds after the final tranche of files were released. The Justice Department made the documents related to the late convicted child sex offender public on Friday. With the trove were documents listing Epstein's attempts at genetic testing to extend life, the conspiracy theories have further gained steam. This program of Epstein's was called Venus Project.
A document accessible in the DOJ library notes the costs Epstein would have to bear for sequencing and other experiments. The total amount is listed as $193,400.00. In the document, the details of the Venus Project are also outlined.
The communication reads:
"Jeffrey and briefly discussed a genomic research studying I'm dubbing the Venus project (he'll know what this). I can do this for him but doing this work would be greatly aided by having some good bioinformatic infrastructure. This infrastructure could be used for the Venus project, YPO analyses, and other projects. Total anticipated costs for this would be $160,00: Genomic hardware: $100,000 Genomic software: $60,000/yr (this is for 2 systems costing $30,000 each/yr) The software component would only need to be paid for I year because I'm confident I can get other funding to cover this once we publish data in the first year using these resources. = $160,000 This is a big ticket item (at least relative to my bank acct 0) so I'm happy to discuss this item more with Jeffrey if he's interested in supporting this. If he covers this and pays for the exomes which $1000/person — and he mentioned 200 participants being in this project — I can deliver on this "Venus" research. "
The news about the Venus Project sparked reactions online. “Newly released Epstein files reveal the convicted sex offender paid a Harvard-affiliated doctor to sequence his genome and explore using CRISPR gene editing on his own stem cells to increase his longevity,” a person wrote. Another added, “This is some crazy sh*t thats only just come out…Newly released Epstein related documents show that he paid a Harvard Physician to study his genetic material with the goal of: - Cloning himself, Creating a new lineage, Pursuing methods to extend his lifespan. This was called 'The Venus Project'.”
Yet another asked "What is the genomics "Venus project" Epstein wanted completed with 200 participants?". Despite the conspiracies about Epstein being alive, which have only been boosted by news of the Venus Project, the disgraced financier died of self inflicted wounds in his jail cell in August 2019, as per authorities.
However, the scientist Epstein spoke to in the emails, gave a statement about the kind of work done.
What scientist who worked with Epstein said
Joseph Thakuria, the researcher whose name was mentioned in the Epstein files, spoke to CNN about the work he did.
“Mr. Epstein was enrolled in the Personal Genome Project, which would study his genetic predisposition to various health conditions. At one point, a $2,000 check was provided to cover DNA sequencing. I was a physician-researcher and he [Epstein] was a research subject. We also had early discussions about his potentially funding research, but that never materialized. I feel terrible about what his victims went through, and I regret at that time not knowing more about his background and the extent of his crimes,” the statement said.
Part of the proposal was to edit Epstein's stem cells to ‘to introduce mutations in culture believed to increase longevity’, using CRISPR, which was novel at the time.
