What is Epstein's Venus project? New files detail genetic testing to extend life amid death faking buzz; 'this is crazy'

Conspiracy theories about Jeffrey Epstein being alive, and having faked his death began doing the rounds after the final tranche of files were released. The Justice Department made the documents related to the late convicted child sex offender public on Friday. With the trove were documents listing Epstein's attempts at genetic testing to extend life, the conspiracy theories have further gained steam. This program of Epstein's was called Venus Project. A document that was included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, photographed Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, shows an April 2012 International Driving Permit for Epstein. (AP)

A document accessible in the DOJ library notes the costs Epstein would have to bear for sequencing and other experiments. The total amount is listed as $193,400.00. In the document, the details of the Venus Project are also outlined.

The communication reads:

"Jeffrey and briefly discussed a genomic research studying I'm dubbing the Venus project (he'll know what this). I can do this for him but doing this work would be greatly aided by having some good bioinformatic infrastructure. This infrastructure could be used for the Venus project, YPO analyses, and other projects. Total anticipated costs for this would be $160,00: Genomic hardware: $100,000 Genomic software: $60,000/yr (this is for 2 systems costing $30,000 each/yr) The software component would only need to be paid for I year because I'm confident I can get other funding to cover this once we publish data in the first year using these resources. = $160,000 This is a big ticket item (at least relative to my bank acct 0) so I'm happy to discuss this item more with Jeffrey if he's interested in supporting this. If he covers this and pays for the exomes which $1000/person — and he mentioned 200 participants being in this project — I can deliver on this "Venus" research. "

The news about the Venus Project sparked reactions online. “Newly released Epstein files reveal the convicted sex offender paid a Harvard-affiliated doctor to sequence his genome and explore using CRISPR gene editing on his own stem cells to increase his longevity,” a person wrote. Another added, “This is some crazy sh*t thats only just come out…Newly released Epstein related documents show that he paid a Harvard Physician to study his genetic material with the goal of: - Cloning himself, Creating a new lineage, Pursuing methods to extend his lifespan. This was called 'The Venus Project'.”