How Venus may influence your love life; an astrologer explains

Venus is the planet that governs love, beauty, and relationships, according to astrology. But its placement in your birth chart reveals much more than just who you are attracted to. It shows why you fall for certain people, how you handle relationships, and even why affairs happen. How Venus influences your love life(Freepik)

Astrologer and Psychic Greeshma Sunkari explains how the planet of desire governs your love life through different placements and combinations.

Venus + Rahu: When desire becomes destiny

When Venus (love) aligns with Rahu (illusion), it creates an intense longing for love that feels almost out of reach. People with this combination are drawn to relationships that are thrilling but often confusing. If this alignment appears in signs like Scorpio, Pisces, or Libra, or in houses like the 5th, 7th, or 12th, the person may find themselves chasing love that feels fated yet unattainable. Certain Nakshatras like Swati, Ardra, or Purva Bhadrapada add unpredictability, making love feel like an emotional rollercoaster. The key lesson? To differentiate between real love and an illusionary obsession.

Venus in the 8th House: The secret lover’s placement

Venus in the 8th house indicates a deep craving for intimacy but also a fear of vulnerability. This placement often appears in signs like Scorpio, Capricorn, or Cancer, making love feel intense yet secretive. If aligned with Nakshatras like Jyeshtha, Ashlesha, or Bharani, the individual may be drawn to power dynamics in love, hidden affairs, or even relationships with an air of mystery. Psychologically, love feels transformative, but the spiritual lesson here is to allow love to be open and fearless.

Venus in the 12th House: The escapist of love

A Venus placement in the 12th house signals a longing for deep, otherworldly love; perhaps a soulmate from a past life. People with this placement, especially in signs like Pisces, Leo, or Taurus, tend to lose themselves in love. Nakshatras like Revati, Purva Bhadrapada, or Shatabhisha add a dreamy, sometimes unrealistic quality to their romantic life. Often, they escape into fantasy or secret relationships when real-world love feels unfulfilling. The challenge? To stay present in love rather than retreating into a dream world.

Venus + Mars: Passion without patience

When Venus (love) meets Mars (desire), sparks fly. This combination fuels impulsive attraction and fiery romance, especially in houses like the 5th (romance) or in passionate signs like Aries, Scorpio, or Sagittarius. Nakshatras like Mula, Purva Phalguni, or Krittika amplify physical desire and restlessness. People with this placement fall in love fast but may struggle with commitment or emotional depth. The lesson here is to balance chemistry with emotional wisdom. Love is not just about passion; it is about patience too.

Venus + Mercury + Rahu: The charmer with a double life

This combination creates someone who is incredibly charming and flirtatious but can also be deceptive in love. With Venus (love), Mercury (communication), and Rahu (illusion) together, there is a tendency to lead a dual romantic life; saying one thing but feeling another. In signs like Gemini, Libra, or Virgo, this placement often leads to secret crushes, hidden messages, and emotional affairs. The challenge? To embrace honesty and presence in love instead of seeking stimulation without sincerity.

Venus in Gemini or Pisces: The emotional dualist

In Gemini, Venus is curious and flirtatious, while in Pisces, it is dreamy and sacrificial. Both signs have a dual nature, making it easy for people with this placement to live two emotional lives; one in reality and one in fantasy. Affairs here are often emotional rather than physical, as the person may be committed to one partner but secretly longing for another. The lesson is to ground romantic dreams in reality and embrace clarity in love.

Venus + Mars in the 8th House: Pleasure with a price

When Venus (love) and Mars (passion) come together in the 8th house, love is never simple. This combination intensifies sexual energy and emotional hunger, particularly in signs like Cancer, Leo, or Capricorn. Nakshatras like Magha or Purva Phalguni bring a magnetic aura that attracts deep but often complicated relationships. These individuals might find themselves entangled in secret love affairs or emotionally charged betrayals. The spiritual lesson? To seek deep, meaningful intimacy without losing oneself to chaos.