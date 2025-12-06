Five Nights at Freddy’s 2: Mid-credits, post-credits and ending explained as the sequel sets up FNAF 3

Directed by Emma Tammi, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is based on Scott Cawthon’s famous horror video game franchise. The sequel to the 2023 film Five Nights at Freddy’s hit the Indian theatres on December 5. The film comes to an end with some crucial developments, including the credits, probably building the stage for the future of the franchise as well. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, directed by Emma Tammi, premiered in Indian theatres on December 5. (@FNAFMovie/X)

Mid-credits scene explained

Comic Book Resources claimed that the sequel comprises, in some measure, a lengthy mid-credits scene that teases the upcoming segment of the franchise. According to CBR, the mid-credits scene establishes Afton's return as the terrifying animatronic, Springtrap, and this scene also sets up a basic plot of the third game, which focuses on the Freddy-themed haunted house attraction.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 ending

As per Screen Rant, the final shot of the film portrays Vanessa standing alone in the doorway of the Schmidt house, and Mike has just told her to leave him and Abby alone because he can not trust her. The report further stated that, left to her own sadness/anger, she is all of a sudden possessed by Charlotte, with her face starting to change to resemble The Marionette.

What about the post-Credits?

The sequel continued a trend from the original movie by including an audio message tacked onto the end of the credits and post-credits of the movie has a warning message to Mike from Henry, which proves to be vital, as reported by Screen Rant. The report went on to suggest that Henry's message is also his opportunity to warn Mike that The Marionette remains a very real threat, and it ends with Henry saying, “She's coming for you.”

Box office

According to a report published by Variety, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 made $7.2 million in Thursday previews at the box office, and it is predicted to make between $35 million and $40 million in its opening this weekend.

FAQs

When was Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 released in India?

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was released in India on December 5.

Who is the director of the movie Five Nights at Freddy’s 2?

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is directed by Emma Tammi.