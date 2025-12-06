Iron Lung release date revealed: Here’s when YouTuber Markiplier’s film hits theatres, watch final trailer

The final trailer for Mark Fischbach, aka Markiplier’s directorial debut, Iron Lung, has been released. The release date of the horror movie, based on David Szymanski’s game of the same name, has also been revealed. Iron Lung is set to hit theatres in January 2026. Iron Lung will release on January 30, 2026.(YouTube/Markiplier)

The video game Iron Lung revolves around a criminal in a confined submarine who comes across a blood ocean on a barren moon, Comic Book Resources reported. The game had won a lot of praise for its plot and visuals.

Iron Lung plot details

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "The stars are gone. The planets have disappeared. Only individuals aboard space stations or starships were left to give the end a name — The Quiet Rapture. After decades of decay and crumbling infrastructure, the Consolidation of Iron has made a discovery on a barren moon designated AT-5. An ocean of blood."

"Hoping to discover desperately needed resources they immediately launch an expedition. A submarine is crafted and a convict is welded inside. Due to the pressure and depth of the ocean the forward viewport has been encased in metal. If successful, they will earn their freedom. If not, another will follow. This will be the 13th expedition," the statement adds.

Watch the Iron Lung trailer here:

The trailer gives a glimpse of the claustrophobic settings that made the game famous. The video shows how the main character’s journey descends into chaos as irregularities start showing up on the submarine’s instruments. As other people on the journey keep arguing, the submarine encounters more issues, with blood pouring out everywhere.”

Iron Lung release date

The movie is set to be out on January 30 in select theatres across the US. No streaming details have been announced yet, according to Live Mint. The movie will likely be screened in 50 to 100 independent venues.

Who is Markiplier?

He is a YouTuber famous for playing video games such as Iron Lung on his channel. Markiplier has almost 40 million subscribers. His career has grown considerably due to his ventures in acting, writing, producing, and directing.

Coming to Iron Lung, Markiplier has not just directed the film; he has also written, produced, and acted in the adaptation. He is self-distributing Iron Lung as well. Apart from the YouTuber, Seán McLoughlin, Caroline Rose Kaplan, and David Szymanski also appear in the film.