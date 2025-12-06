Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Isha Ambani looks spell-binding as she showcases Indian craftsmanship in luxe gold saree with statement blouse at event

ByHT Infotainment Desk
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 11:29 am IST

Isha Ambani stuns in a handcrafted saree ensemble as she celebrates Indian artistry, culture, and community at the Swadesh store launch.

Isha Ambani made a graceful and powerful style statement at a star-studded event hosted by Swadesh in Mumbai on December 5. Dressed in a handcrafted saree by Swadesh Online, she celebrated the spirit of Indian craft and heritage. The images were sharedon Instagram on December 5 by one of Bollywood’s top stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who styled Isha’s ethnic look for the event.

Isha Ambani stuns in gold(Instagram/Swadesh Online)
Isha Ambani stuns in gold(Instagram/Swadesh Online)

Isha Ambani's gold look

Isha wore a gold-toned saree with a subtle striped detailing and a rich, luxurious finish. The main highlight of the look was its statement high-neck blouse, with dense embroidery, textured motifs, and a fine craftsmanship. Sleeveless design gave this traditional outfit a contemporary twist, which perfectly balanced the overall look with a mix of tradition and modernity.

To complete the look, Isha paired heavy Indian jewellery with her outfit, including pretty jhumkas and a stunning, detailed hair accessory. Her sleek low bun and refined makeup focused on the artisanal detailing, which perfectly matched the theme of Swadesh’s craftsmanship and community celebration.

Swadesh’s celebration of craft and community

The event showed India’s rich art and craft tradition. Many famous craftsmen and people who love handmade Indian work came together to celebrate it. Isha, who has often shown her support for Indian fashion and art, matched the theme perfectly with her beautiful and carefully chosen outfit. Her look again showed how much she respects Indian traditions and the skills of local artists.

Also read: Who wore what at Swadesh event: Ananya Panday in orange to Karisma Kapoor in white, see all the best saree looks

Swadesh event

On December 5, Mumbai’s Swadesh flagship store at the Eros Building hosted a festive celebration honouring India’s traditional artists and artisans. Nita Ambani led the evening, draped in a peacock-blue Banarasi saree woven using the historic kadhua technique, featuring delicate meena motifs and complemented by heritage jewellery.

The event also saw a bunch of Bollywood celebs in attendance, turning the gathering into a glamorous showcase of craft, culture, and community. The event was attended by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh and many more celebs.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Isha Ambani looks spell-binding as she showcases Indian craftsmanship in luxe gold saree with statement blouse at event
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On