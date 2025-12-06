Isha Ambani looks spell-binding as she showcases Indian craftsmanship in luxe gold saree with statement blouse at event

Isha Ambani made a graceful and powerful style statement at a star-studded event hosted by Swadesh in Mumbai on December 5. Dressed in a handcrafted saree by Swadesh Online, she celebrated the spirit of Indian craft and heritage. The images were sharedon Instagram on December 5 by one of Bollywood’s top stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who styled Isha’s ethnic look for the event. Isha Ambani stuns in gold(Instagram/Swadesh Online)

Isha Ambani's gold look

Isha wore a gold-toned saree with a subtle striped detailing and a rich, luxurious finish. The main highlight of the look was its statement high-neck blouse, with dense embroidery, textured motifs, and a fine craftsmanship. Sleeveless design gave this traditional outfit a contemporary twist, which perfectly balanced the overall look with a mix of tradition and modernity.

To complete the look, Isha paired heavy Indian jewellery with her outfit, including pretty jhumkas and a stunning, detailed hair accessory. Her sleek low bun and refined makeup focused on the artisanal detailing, which perfectly matched the theme of Swadesh’s craftsmanship and community celebration.

Swadesh’s celebration of craft and community

The event showed India’s rich art and craft tradition. Many famous craftsmen and people who love handmade Indian work came together to celebrate it. Isha, who has often shown her support for Indian fashion and art, matched the theme perfectly with her beautiful and carefully chosen outfit. Her look again showed how much she respects Indian traditions and the skills of local artists.

Swadesh event

On December 5, Mumbai’s Swadesh flagship store at the Eros Building hosted a festive celebration honouring India’s traditional artists and artisans. Nita Ambani led the evening, draped in a peacock-blue Banarasi saree woven using the historic kadhua technique, featuring delicate meena motifs and complemented by heritage jewellery.

The event also saw a bunch of Bollywood celebs in attendance, turning the gathering into a glamorous showcase of craft, culture, and community. The event was attended by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh and many more celebs.