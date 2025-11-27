Stylist Anaita Shroff reveals Netra Mantena dreamed of becoming the ‘ultimate red bride’

The wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of U.S. pharmaceutical magnate Rama Raju Mantena, and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju kicked off in Udaipur on November 23, 2025. The celebration took place at several iconic venues, including The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal, and an island palace on Lake Pichola. While the main ceremony stunned everyone, the affairs actually began days earlier with a serene Mangala Snanam in Hyderabad. Anaita Shroff Adajania, who styled Netra for her big day, has now opened up about the inspiration behind her ensemble. Netra Mantena wanted to be the ‘ultimate red bride’(Instagram/storiesbyjosephradhik)

Netra Mantena wanted to be a red bride

Anaita Shroff Adajania told Vogue, "It was Netra’s dream to be the ultimate red bride, and honouring that felt deeply moving. We worked closely with Sabyasachi and his team, poring over every detail, every stitch, every curve." Netra chose a rich red Sabyasachi lehenga for the wedding ceremony, a colour long associated with traditional Hindu bridal wear. The outfit featured detailed hand-embroidery, with a long-sleeved, high-neck choli and a heavy, full skirt that gave it a classic, regal feel. She completed the ensemble with striking diamond jewellery.

Photographer Joseph Radhik, who captured the wedding through his lens, told Vogue, "It felt like we were in a Raja Ravi Varma painting, from the decor to the styling to the way the morning light fell. It was stunning."

Star power at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding

But what made the Udaipur wedding truly go viral was the high-wattage star power. Global icon Jennifer Lopez headlined the events, marking her first performance ever in India. Videos from the night show J.Lo transforming the wedding reception into a full-blown concert, belting out hits like “Waiting for Tonight” and “Get On the Floor,” with electrifying choreography and dramatic costume changes. Her performance, reportedly costing millions, turned social media into a frenzy.

Alongside her, Bollywood A-listers such as Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and many others lit up the sangeet and reception nights. Among the highlights: Madhuri Dixit recreated the iconic “Dola Re Dola” dance step from Devdas, drawing loud cheers and a wave of nostalgia from the crowd.