How much did Jennifer Lopez really get paid for Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's star-studded Udaipur wedding? Read

Videos from her performance quickly took over the internet. The American singer delivered a full-blown concert at the wedding, performing hits such as Waiting for Tonight, Get On the Floor, Play, Save Me Tonight, Get Right, Ain’t Your Mama and more. She opted for bold outfits, including a cut-out dress paired with a bodysuit and jacket, and a shimmery golden bodysuit matched with knee-high boots.

J.Lo arrived in India on 22 November; on Sunday night (November 23), the 56-year-old pop icon delivered a high-octane set in a series of sparkling, barely-there costumes. How much was she paid? Well, according to a Page Six report, J.Lo was paid a breezy $2 million (18 crore) to take the stage at the star-studded celebrations.

Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s Udaipur wedding has dominated timelines for days. And not just for its over-the-top scale and celebrity turnout, but for the kind of performances most music festivals can’t afford. Leading that line-up was none other than Jennifer Lopez. First she set the internet buzzing with her full-blown concert, then again with her Manish Malhotra saree. But the real question flooding social media is far simpler: how much does J.Lo need to get paid to fly down and headline a wedding?

One clip shared to X showed the Grammy nominee closing her set by raising a toast to the bride and groom who joined her on stage. “May these families be united on this gorgeous day, and God bless us all. Cheers!” Jennifer said, raising her glass.

Another talking point for netizens was the gorgeous Manish Malhotra saree J.Lo donned for the morning ceremony on Sunday. Serving full desi glam in the blush-pink saree, complete with delicate cutwork embroidery and stacked emerald jewellery, the look instantly went viral.

About the grand wedding Netra is the daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, a prominent figure in the pharmaceutical industry and the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals. Her now-husband, Vamsi Gadiraju, is a tech entrepreneur, co-founder and CTO of food delivery platform Superorder, and a Forbes 30 Under 30 honouree.

Their elaborate four-day Udaipur wedding began on November 20, featuring a line-up of global performers. The first night was hosted by DJ Tiësto. The sangeet on November 21 and mehendi on November 22 were packed with performances by Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi — before J.Lo brought the house down after the couple said “I do” on November 23.

The guest list included Dia Mirza, Amyra Dastur, Sophie Choudry, and international attendees like Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson, both spotted in traditional wear as they danced alongside the couple.