Billionaire heiress Netra Mantena glows in red Sabyasachi lehenga: Watch new video from extravagant Udaipur wedding

By now, you would have probably heard that singer Jennifer Lopez performed at the wedding reception of Netra Mantena – daughter of US-based billionaire Rama Raju Mantena – and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju, turning the event into a full-blown concert. Earlier, Bettina Anderson, girlfriend of US president Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, garnered attention after videos of her dancing at Netra and Vamsi's sangeet with actor Ranveer Singh were widely shared online. Also read | Jennifer Lopez glitters in dazzling Manish Malhotra saree at Netra Mantena's wedding in Udaipur The video is a beautifully edited montage of Netra Mantena's final bridal preparations and her emotional entrance to the wedding venue. (Instagram/ Namrata Soni)

Intimate BTS video of Netra's wedding day

The wedding events not only featured performances by Ranveer and actor-dancer Nora Fatehi, even the multi-tiered wedding cake, inspired by Rajasthani palaces and forts, became an online sensation for its immense scale and intricate design. Now, an intimate behind-the-scenes video of Netra's wedding in Udaipur has been shared by her makeup artist.

The video, posted on Instagram by celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni, offered a beautiful, intimate glimpse into Netra's wedding day, November 23, showcasing her transformation into a regal bride. The caption read: “Nothing but an absolute queen! Some more wedding day magic from Netra Mantena’s serene celebrations.”

Netra's hair and makeup team is seen meticulously applying the finishing touches to her in the clip before she poses by the water, looking radiant as a bride. The latter part of the video showed Netra's traditional bridal entry towards the wedding mandap – she was seen walking slowly, accompanied by her family, beneath a beautifully decorated floral canopy known as phoolon ki chaadar.

Bride wore Sabyasachi lehenga, diamond jewellery

For the wedding ceremony, Netra wore a regal red Sabyasachi lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery. Netra's stunning deep red bridal lehenga was characteristic of the traditional colour worn by Hindu brides for the main wedding ceremony. The choli had a long-sleeved, high-neck design, and the lehenga skirt looked heavy.

Her look was elevated by exceptionally grand diamond jewellery, including a massive, multi-layered diamond choker and necklace set, coordinating oversized chandelier earrings, and a matching maang tika.