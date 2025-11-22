Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
Ranveer Singh makes Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend dance to What Jhumka? at Netra Mantena's Udaipur wedding sangeet

ByRiya Sharma
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 07:07 am IST

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh among others performed at the wedding festivities of US-billionaire's daughter in Udaipur. 

Several Bollywood stars, including Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and others, attended and performed at the wedding sangeet of US billionaire Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter, Netra Mantena. Multiple videos from the event have surfaced online, including one showing Ranveer making Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson dance to his beats.

Ranveer Singh makes Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend dance at Udaipur wedding.
Ranveer Singh makes guests dance to his beats at Udaipur wedding

A video shared by Wizcraft Weddings on Instagram shows Donald Trump Jr and Bettina dancing together on stage before Ranveer playfully interrupted them and made them dance to What Jhumka? from his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Bettina looked stunning in a gold lehenga-choli, while Ranveer appeared dapper in a black formal suit. He also made all the guests groove to Aankh Maare from Simmba on stage.

Ranveer was also seen entertaining guests by singing Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy. The wedding festivities were grand and star-studded, with Karan Johar hosting the event. Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez were among the celebrities who performed to songs from their films.

All about the big fat Indian wedding in Udaipur

Celebrities, billionaires and international VIPs arrived in Udaipur for the lavish wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of Orlando-based billionaire Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, to Vamsi Gadiraju, co-founder and CTO of Superorder. Alongside Indian performers, global artists including Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez also joined the celebrations.

About Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film

Ranveer is currently awaiting the release of his film Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it also stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna. Produced under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the spy action thriller is set to release in cinemas on 5 December. The film is reportedly inspired by real-life incidents with Madhavan said to be playing the role of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

