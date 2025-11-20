Ranveer Singh hugs Farhan Akhtar at 120 Bahadur screening in Mumbai, fans see positive signs for Don 3

Actor Ranveer Singh made time to attend a special screening of his friend Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The two shared a warm hug upon meeting, and their reunion quickly sent fans into a frenzy. The screening of 120 Bahadur was held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Fans wasted no time turning the reunion into a mini-campaign of their own, with many urging the duo to start working on the much-anticipated Don 3.

Ranveer attends 120 Bahadur premiere

On Wednesday, Mumbai hosted a star-studded screening of 120 Bahadur, with celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Rekha, Waheeda Rehman, and Tiger Shroff in attendance.

Dressed in a simple all black kurta–pyjama, the actor was all smiles as he attended the special screening. He turned up to cheer on Farhan, who leads the film inspired by the Battle of Rezang La.

Ranveer greeted Farhan with a huge smile and a warm hug as soon as he walked into the venue, after which Farhan led him towards the red carpet. The two were seen chatting animatedly before stepping in front of the photographers stationed at the red carpet to pose together.

Several photos and videos of their warm reunion on the red carpet have emerged on social media, and made fans wonder about their upcoming Don 3 collaboration.

“I think their energy matches. it'll be a treat,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Can they start filming tomorrow, Kriti and Ranveer will be (fire emoji) together.”

“Loved them in DDD, would like to watch them again,” one shared. One wondered, “Toh kya hum DON3 locked samjhein ?! (So, is Don 3 locked)”.

One wrote, “#Don3 duo at the special screening of #120Bahadur”, with one mentioning, “Himesh had reported earlier that Don 3 shooting starts in January 2026. I really want it to be made for Ranveer and Kriti. They will do justice to their respective roles.”

What do we know about Don 3

In August 2023, Farhan Akhtar revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise with a special announcement video. In the teaser, Ranveer sat in a building with his back to the camera. He lit up a cigarette, introduced himself as Don, and then turned to face the camera. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the previous versions.

Earlier, Kiara Advani was joining Ranveer in Don 3. However, now it is believed that Kriti Sanon will be joining Ranveer as the female lead. An official announcement for the remaining cast of Don 3 is still awaited. The details around the plot remain under wraps at the moment.

About Farhan and Ranveer’s latest work

Farhan stars as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur. Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment) along with Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war and is shot across real locations in Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai. It is slated to release on November 21.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be seen in Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also stars Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is jointly produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film is slated to release in cinemas on December 5.