Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Raja Kumari, Parvathy Thiruvothu: IFP announces its celeb lineup for Season 15

IFP marks its fifteenth year with a festival that celebrates film, music, design, writing, photography, advertising, podcasting, gaming, tech, food, and digital storytelling with a focus on creativity and culture. Season 15 of the festival will take place at Mehboob Studios across two days with conversations, masterclasses, performances, and cultural experiences taking centre stage. Abhishek Bachchan and Raja Kumari will take part in IFP festival Season 15.

Celeb lineup announced for IFP 15

IFP announced its massive lineup, featuring celebrities from various fields discussing everything from how they created their first feature to the future of Indian cinema and the behind-the-scenes magic. Names like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, Hansal Mehta, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Robert B Weide, Vasan Bala, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Abhishek Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar, Shahir Kapoor, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Richa Chadha have been announced for various categories. Gurincha Chadha will also be at the festival to discuss her film Christmas Karma.

Abhishek Bachchan spoke about being a part of the festival and said in a press note, “Becoming Arjun is a session I am genuinely excited about. Arjun from I Want to Talk is a character who has stayed with me, and it will be great fun to sit with Shoojit Sircar and pull apart how we built him.”

The music and culture lineup

The music lineup features a mix of new-age voices and icons, including Mary Ann Alexander, Akshath, and Dhanji, in a session moderated by Shamani Joshi, alongside Raja Kumari, Mae Thomas, Hariharan, Akshay Hariharan, Tarsame Mittal, and Dino James, with Agam Walia were also announced.

Influencers, content creators, authors, photographers, artists, chefs and others have also been invited. The festival is slated to take place in Mumbai on November 29 and 30. Celebs like Joseph Gordon Levitt, Tom Schulman, Alexander Payne, Mira Nair, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Tripathi, Javed Akhtar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Imran Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shabana Azmi, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and others have been a part of this festival in the past.