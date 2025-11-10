Abhishek Bachchan remembers his make-up artist: 'Last night we lost him'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has penned a note as he remembered his make-up artist Ashok Sawant. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Abhishek wrote that they worked together for "over 27 years" and that Ashok has been doing his make-up since his first film, Refugee (2000). He also shared some fun anecdotes about Ashok. Abhishek Bachchan shared a photo with his late make-up artist, Ashok Sawant.

Abhishek Bachchan remembers his make-up artist for over 25 years

Abhishek shared pictures with Ashok as they stood next to each other. He wrote, "Ashok dada and I have worked together for over 27 years. He has been doing my make-up since my very first film. He wasn’t just a part of my team, he was part of my family. His elder brother Deepak has been my father’s make-up man for close to 50 years."

Abhishek pens note for Ashok Sawant

The actor wrote how Ashok was unwell for the last few years, but made sure to check on him. "The last couple of years he was ailing so couldn’t always be on set with me. But whenever I was shooting, there wasn’t a single day he wouldn’t check on me. Making sure his assistant was taking care of how my make-up was done. He was the most loving, gentle and affable person. Always a smile on his face, a ready warm embrace and some amazing namkeen chivda or bhakar wadi (snacks) tucked away in his bag," he added.

Abhishek shares a sweet anecdote

Abhishek remembered Ashok with their sweet memories. "Last night we lost him. He was the first person whose feet I would touch and take his blessings whenever I gave my first shot of a new film. From now on I will have to look up to the heavens and know that you’ll be looking down and blessing me. Thank you dada, for your love, your care, your dignity, your talent and for your smile," he added.

Priyanka Chopra, Jackie Shroff react to Abhishek's post

"It’s heartbreaking to even think of going to work and knowing that you won’t be with me. I pray you are in peace and I look forward to the bear-hug when we meet again. Rest in peace and happiness, Ashok Sawant. Om Shanti," concluded his note. Reacting to the post, Jackie Shroff said, "Om Shanti, such a gentle soul he was. My Condolences." Priyanka Chopra posted broken heart and folded hands emojis.

Ashok was a makeup artist in films such as Dhoom, Run, Ten, Tere Mere Sapne, Bluffmaster, Faasle, among many others.