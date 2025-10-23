Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela expecting twins; Kajal Aggarwal, Raja Kumari, Guneet Monga send love

It’s official! Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are expecting twins. On Thursday, Upasana took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her seemantham (baby shower) that was held in Hyderabad on Diwali , hinting that she will be having twins. Ram’s team has confirmed that the couple will, in fact, be blessed with twins soon. Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela held a baby shower on Diwali that was attended by friends and family.

Ram Charan, Upasana to have twins

Upasana posted a video from her baby shower on Instagram, which featured family members like Nagababu, Varun Tej, and Lavanya Tripathi, as well as friends, including Nayanthara, Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, and others, blessing her on her pregnancy. Sharing it, she wrote, “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings.”

The video ended with two footprints, hinting that she is having twins. While Upasana did not reveal much else in the post, Ram’s team has confirmed that the couple is expecting twins. “With twins on their way, the couple is elated to welcome two new members to their family,” they said.

Celebs send their love

Numerous fans and celebrities left congratulatory messages for Ram and Upasana on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Kajal Aggarwal commented, “Big congratulations and lots of love to mama, papa and biggest congratulations to big sis Kaara.” Lakshmi Manchu wrote, “Omg, I’m sooo happy for you both! Wishing you the most beautiful and blissful pregnancy! Can’t wait to meet the little one!”

Raja Kumari called it the ‘best news’ while Guneet Monga and Viranica Manchu commented with congratulatory messages. Sai Durgha Tej wrote on X, “The moments that made our Diwali celebrations even more special.... We got to shower double the love on Upsi @upasanakonidela. Congrats Charannnnn @AlwaysRamCharan. Such a joyful news.”

Manchu Manoj also wrote, “Another bundle of joy...! Double the love, trouble, and craziness coming your way, Mithrama. Congratulations to the sweet couple @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela.”

Ram and Upasana married in 2012 and had their first child, Klin Kaara, in 2023.